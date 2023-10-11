On3’s JD PicKell predicts Texas to defeat Oklahoma in Big 12 title game

Despite the heartbreaking loss to Oklahoma last week, Texas still controls their own destiny the remainder of the season.

If the Longhorns can win out and take home the Big 12 title, there’s a high likelihood that they will reach the College Football Playoff as a one-loss team.

On3’s JD PicKell recently predicted each conference champion ahead of Week 7 and like many, PicKell believes Texas will reach the Big 12 Championship game and defeat Oklahoma in December.

We all know how hard it is to beat a team twice in one season, especially when it involves a heated rivalry. In 2018, Tom Herman’s squad defeated the Sooners in the regular season, only to reach the Big 12 title game and lose to Oklahoma. The Sooners ended up reaching the College Football Playoff as a one-loss team that season.

PicKell’s other conference champions include Georgia, Michigan, Florida State and Oregon.

Contact/Follow us @LonghornsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire