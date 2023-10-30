On3 has Jayden Daniels as Heisman leader after Week 9

After another week of college football, the experts at On3 have released their updated Heisman rankings. Jayden Daniels is at the top of everyone’s board.

Five analysts predicted the Heisman favorites and all five of them picked Daniels at No. 1. No. 2 is where there were a few discrepancies. Three out of five analysts have Marvin Harrison Jr. at No. 2 and the other two have Michael Penix Jr.. Coming in at No. 3 was either Harrison, Bo Nix or JJ McCarthy.

Daniels has put up phenomenal numbers so far this season. He has thrown for 2,573 yards, 25 touchdowns, and three interceptions. He also has 91 carries for 521 yards and five touchdowns. He is putting up numbers that are comparable to the numbers Joe Burrow put up in 2019.

If Daniels is able to lead LSU back to the SEC Championship game and possibly the College Football Playoff, there is no doubt that he should be the Heisman favorite.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire