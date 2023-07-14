On3 includes Jarquez Hunter in top 10 most intriguing SEC players list

Auburn football has plenty of questions that may remain unanswered for the duration of the offseason. One of which will not be concerning the running back position.

The Tigers will feature a solid stable of running backs this season in USF transfer Brian Battie, redshirt freshman Damari Alston, and premier back Jarquez Hunter.

Hunter is expected to take the reigns of the running back slot this season after two seasons of playing the secondary role under Tank Bigsby. In that slot, Hunter rushed for 1,268 yards and 10 touchdowns on 193 carries.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Because of his new part, most are interested to see how well he will perform. One outlet considers Hunter to be one of the SEC’s most intriguing players ahead of the 2023 season.

On3’s Jesse Simonton included Hunter in his preseason list, citing that Auburn’s revamped offensive line could create a way for him to have a breakout season.

This offseason, (Hugh) Freeze called Hunter the “best running back I’ve ever coached.” Auburn has question marks at quarterback and receiver, but the Tigers did overhaul their offensive line via the transfer portal, so Hunter could have more room to operate — while being more heavily relied on.

Other players included on this list include Tennessee QB Joe Milton, Georgia QB Carson Beck, and Florida DL Cam Jackson.

More Football!

Auburn Tigers Snapshot Profile: No. 18 Stephen Sings V

Which SEC coaches are on the 'hot seat' ahead of the 2023 season?

Four star OL Casey Poe commits to Alabama over Auburn

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Taylor on Twitter @TaylorJones__

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire