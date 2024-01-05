On3 grades Hugh Freeze’s first season at Auburn

The 2023 college football season is all but over. Every program, except for Michigan and Washington, has played their final game and with the early signing period complete, the vast majority of recruits have signed.

On3’s Jesse Simonton decided to take this time to grade the first season of the 11 new Power Five head coaches this season. The list includes Hugh Freeze, whom Simonton gave a “C.”

As he pointed out, Auburn struggled with consistency all season, playing tough games against Georgia and Alabama but was dominated by New Mexico State inside Jordan-Hare Stadium. The Tigers ended the season on a three-game losing streak, suffering their third straight losing season, their longest streak since 1975-77.

Simonton did give Freeze credit for signing an impressive recruiting class but pointed out that games did not have the same buzz.

Freeze and the rest of Auburn’s coaching staff will be counting on being on tthe returning players being in the system for a second season plus the incoming freshman to lead to better results in the 2024 season.

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow JD on Twitter @jdmccarthy15

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire