On3 experts flip predictions from Iowa State to Oklahoma for R Mason Thomas ahead of national signing day

There’s a list of recruits to keep an eye on for Oklahoma on national signing day. One of those names to follow is class of 2022 defensive end and EDGE rusher R Mason Thomas.

Thomas is listed as a 6-foot-2, 215 pound prospect on 247Sports. He’s been committed to Iowa State since Jul. 6, 2021, but he received an offer from Oklahoma on Dec. 10 and took an official visit to OU on Jan. 21.

The Cardinal Gibbons High School product out of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., is teammates with fellow OU target and 2022 defensive lineman Ahmad Moten.

247Sports’ Parker Thune has had a crystal-ball prediction in for Thomas to sign with Oklahoma since Dec. 19. Now, a pair of On3 recruiting experts have flipped their predictions from Iowa State to Oklahoma for Thomas.

On3 senior recruiting editor Jeremy Crabtree and On3 director of recruiting Chad Simmons each flipped their predictions for Thomas to Oklahoma just ahead of national signing day.

On3 ranks Thomas as a four-star recruit. He’s rated as the country’s No. 139 player nationally, the No. 17 EDGE and the 20th-best player in the state of Florida.

According to 247Sports, Thomas is a four-star EDGE. He’s ranked as the No. 205 player nationally by 247Sports, the No. 22 EDGE and the 24th-best player from the state of Florida.

Rivals and ESPN rank Thomas as a three-star recruit. Rivals has Thomas as the nation’s No. 34 weakside defensive end and the No. 79 player from Florida. ESPN lists Thomas as the No. 67 defensive end and 119th-rated player from Florida.

OU Insider’s Brandon Drumm also submitted a crystal-ball prediction for Thomas to Oklahoma.

Here’s a look at Thomas’ Hudl film.

