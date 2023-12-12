On3 Director of Recruiting’s new prediction has Clemson landing a 4-star offensive lineman

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson football coaches are working hard on recruiting, aiming to build on the success of the exciting 2023 class this season.

It has been so far so good in the 2024 class, with predictions suggesting that Clemson has an excellent chance to land one of the top linemen in the class. That offensive lineman is four-star Elyjah Thurmon, who was recently crystal balled to land with Clemson by 247Sports.

Not too long after this prediction, On3 Director of Recruiting Chad Simmons added to the mix, also predicting the Tigers would land Thurmon. According to On3’s rankings, Thurmon is the No.13 interior offensive lineman and the No.223 overall player in the 2024 class.

This would be an excellent signing for the Tigers, who want to bolster their offensive line.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire