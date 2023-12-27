On3 declares Ohio State leader for coveted 2026 quarterback recruit

Ohio State appears to be making good progress in their pursuit of a top quarterback recruit out of the 2026 high school class.

A few days ago the Buckeyes received a crystal ball prediction on 247Sports to land Jared Curtis. On Tuesday another highly respected college football recruiting insider website expressed the Buckeyes’ chances to land the talented quarterback as On3 has declared Ohio State the leader in his recruitment.

Curtis is rated as a five-star recruit on the 247Sports Composite Rankings. He is the second ranked quarterback in the class and top ranked player out of Tennessee.

The recruitment battle for Curtis will be a battle as Ohio State is one of six schools in the running alongside Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia, Florida State, and Texas A&M.

NEWS: Elite 2026 QB Jared Curtis is down to 6️⃣ Schools! The 6’3 225 QB from Nashville, TN is ranked as the No. 2 QB in the ‘26 Class Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/zjhjrSNuWK pic.twitter.com/SJznXp3cr2 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 23, 2023

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire