On3 asks “Which Quarterbacks will throw for 3,000+ yards in 2022?”
The passing game in college football is as prevalent as ever. In fact, at least one quarterback has eclipsed the 5,000-yard mark 13 times since 2002. Between 1937 and 2001 that same mark was broken only one time. With breaking 4,000 and even 5,000-yard seasons becoming more coming every year, the act of breaking 3,000 yards has become an ordinary achievement. Nebraska though has had difficulty with the passing game over the years as the routine mark for 3,000+ yards has only occurred four times in all of school history. Joe Ganz holds the school record when he threw for 3,568 yards in 2008.
How many quarterbacks in all of college football will throw for 3,000 yards in 2022? A new list from on3 takes a detailed looked at every quarterback they think will break that mark this upcoming year. Scroll below to see each name broken down by conference as well as their stats from 2021.
AAC
East Carolina: Holton Ahlers 3,126 yards 18 TDs 10 INTs
(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Houston: Clayton Tune 3,544 yards 30 TDs 10 INTs
(Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)
Memphis: Seth Henigan 3,322 yards 25 TDs 8 INTs
Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Tulsa: Davis Brin 3,269 yards 18 TDs 16 INTs
(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
ACC
Boston College: Phil Jurkovec 914 yards 7 TDs 4 INTs
Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
Miami: Tyler Van Dyke 2,931 yards 25 TDs 6 INTs
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
NC State: Devin Leary 3,433 yards 35 TDs 5 INTs
Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
Virginia: Brennan Armstrong 4,449 yards 31 TDs 10 INTs
Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Virginia Tech: Grant Wells 3,535 yards 16 TDs 13 INTs (at Marshall)
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Wake Forest: Sam Hartman 4,228 yards 39 TDs 14 INTs
Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Big Ten
Maryland: Taulia Tagovailoa 3,860 yards 26 TDs 11 INTs
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Michigan State: Payton Thorne 3,232 yards 27 TDs 10 INTs
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Nebraska: Casey Thompson 2,113 yards 24 TDs 9 INTs (at Texas)
Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
Ohio State: C.J. Stroud 4,435 yards 44 TDs 6 INTs
(Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Penn State: Sean Clifford 3,107 yards 21 TDs 8 INTs
Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
Purdue: Aidan O’Connell 3,712 yards 28 TDs 11 INTs
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Big 12
Iowa State: Hunter Dekkers 193 yards 2 TDs 1 INTs
Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
Oklahoma: Dillon Gabriel 814 yards 9 TDs 3 INTs (at UCF)
Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
Oklahoma State: Spencer Sanders 2,839 yards 20 TDs 12 INTs
Michael Caterina/South Bend Tribune-USA TODAY Sports
TCU: Max Duggan 2,048 yards 16 TDs 6 INTs
Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports
Texas: Quinn Ewers No Stats Logged (at Ohio State)
Aaron E. Martinez-USA TODAY NETWORK
Texas Tech: The starter
Quarterback B.J. Symons (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
Conference USA
FAU: N’Kosi Perry 2,771 yards 20 TDs 7 INTs
Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports
Old Dominion: Hayden Wolff 1,933 yards 10 TDs 7 INTs
David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports
UTEP: Gavin Hardison 3,218 yards 18 TDs 13 INTs
Ivan Pierre Aguirre-USA TODAY Sports
UTSA: Frank Harris 3,177 yards 27 TDs 6 INTs
Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Western Kentucky: Jarret Doege 3,048 yards 19 TDs 12 INTs (at West Virginia)
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Independents - None
Mid-American - None
Mountain West
Boise State: Hank Bachmeier 3,079 yards 20 TDs 8 INTs
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Colorado State: Clay Millen 2 yards 0 TDs 0 INTs
© Cris Tiller/For the Coloradoan / USA TODAY NETWORK
Fresno State: Jake Haener 4,096 yards 33 TDs 9 INTs
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
San Jose State: Chevan Cordeiro 2,793 yards 17 TDs 11 INTs (at Hawaii)
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Utah State: Logan Bonner 3,628 yards 36 TDs 12 INTs
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Pac-12
Arizona: Jayden de Laura 2,798 yards 23 TDs 9 INTs (@ Washington State)
Ivan Pierre Aguirre-USA TODAY Sports
Stanford: Tanner McKee 2,327 yards 15 TDs 7 INTs
Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
USC: Caleb Williams 1,912 yards 21 TDs 4 INTs
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Washington State: Cameron Ward 2,260 yards 24 TDs 4 INTs (at Incarnate Word FCS)
James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
SEC
Alabama: Bryce Young 4,872 yards 47 TDs 7 INTs
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Kentucky: Will Levis 2,826 yards 24 TDs 13 INTs
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Mississippi State: Will Rogers 4,739 yards 36 TDs 9 INTs
Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Ole Miss: Jaxson Dart 1,353 yards 9 TDs 5 INTs (at USC)
John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
South Carolina: Spencer Rattler 1,483 yards 11 TDs 5 INTs (at Oklahoma)
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
