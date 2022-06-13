On3 asks “Which Quarterbacks will throw for 3,000+ yards in 2022?”

The passing game in college football is as prevalent as ever. In fact, at least one quarterback has eclipsed the 5,000-yard mark 13 times since 2002. Between 1937 and 2001 that same mark was broken only one time. With breaking 4,000 and even 5,000-yard seasons becoming more coming every year, the act of breaking 3,000 yards has become an ordinary achievement. Nebraska though has had difficulty with the passing game over the years as the routine mark for 3,000+ yards has only occurred four times in all of school history. Joe Ganz holds the school record when he threw for 3,568 yards in 2008.

How many quarterbacks in all of college football will throw for 3,000 yards in 2022? A new list from on3 takes a detailed looked at every quarterback they think will break that mark this upcoming year. Scroll below to see each name broken down by conference as well as their stats from 2021.

AAC

East Carolina: Holton Ahlers 3,126 yards 18 TDs 10 INTs

(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Houston: Clayton Tune 3,544 yards 30 TDs 10 INTs

(Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Memphis: Seth Henigan 3,322 yards 25 TDs 8 INTs

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Tulsa: Davis Brin 3,269 yards 18 TDs 16 INTs

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

ACC

Boston College: Phil Jurkovec 914 yards 7 TDs 4 INTs

Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Miami: Tyler Van Dyke 2,931 yards 25 TDs 6 INTs

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

NC State: Devin Leary 3,433 yards 35 TDs 5 INTs

Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Virginia: Brennan Armstrong 4,449 yards 31 TDs 10 INTs

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Virginia Tech: Grant Wells 3,535 yards 16 TDs 13 INTs (at Marshall)

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Wake Forest: Sam Hartman 4,228 yards 39 TDs 14 INTs

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Big Ten

Maryland: Taulia Tagovailoa 3,860 yards 26 TDs 11 INTs

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan State: Payton Thorne 3,232 yards 27 TDs 10 INTs

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Nebraska: Casey Thompson 2,113 yards 24 TDs 9 INTs (at Texas)

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State: C.J. Stroud 4,435 yards 44 TDs 6 INTs

(Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Penn State: Sean Clifford 3,107 yards 21 TDs 8 INTs

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Purdue: Aidan O’Connell 3,712 yards 28 TDs 11 INTs

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Big 12

Iowa State: Hunter Dekkers 193 yards 2 TDs 1 INTs

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma: Dillon Gabriel 814 yards 9 TDs 3 INTs (at UCF)

Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma State: Spencer Sanders 2,839 yards 20 TDs 12 INTs

Michael Caterina/South Bend Tribune-USA TODAY Sports

TCU: Max Duggan 2,048 yards 16 TDs 6 INTs

Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

Texas: Quinn Ewers No Stats Logged (at Ohio State)

Aaron E. Martinez-USA TODAY NETWORK

Texas Tech: The starter

Quarterback B.J. Symons (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Since “The Starter” can be anyone, I selected a random Texas Tech Quarterback. Congratulations, B.J. Symons of the 2003 Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Conference USA

FAU: N’Kosi Perry 2,771 yards 20 TDs 7 INTs

Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Old Dominion: Hayden Wolff 1,933 yards 10 TDs 7 INTs

David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

UTEP: Gavin Hardison 3,218 yards 18 TDs 13 INTs

Ivan Pierre Aguirre-USA TODAY Sports

UTSA: Frank Harris 3,177 yards 27 TDs 6 INTs

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Western Kentucky: Jarret Doege 3,048 yards 19 TDs 12 INTs (at West Virginia)

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Independents - None

Mid-American - None

Mountain West

Boise State: Hank Bachmeier 3,079 yards 20 TDs 8 INTs

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Colorado State: Clay Millen 2 yards 0 TDs 0 INTs

© Cris Tiller/For the Coloradoan / USA TODAY NETWORK

Fresno State: Jake Haener 4,096 yards 33 TDs 9 INTs

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

San Jose State: Chevan Cordeiro 2,793 yards 17 TDs 11 INTs (at Hawaii)

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Utah State: Logan Bonner 3,628 yards 36 TDs 12 INTs

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Pac-12

Arizona: Jayden de Laura 2,798 yards 23 TDs 9 INTs (@ Washington State)

Ivan Pierre Aguirre-USA TODAY Sports

Stanford: Tanner McKee 2,327 yards 15 TDs 7 INTs

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

USC: Caleb Williams 1,912 yards 21 TDs 4 INTs

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Washington State: Cameron Ward 2,260 yards 24 TDs 4 INTs (at Incarnate Word FCS)

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

SEC

Alabama: Bryce Young 4,872 yards 47 TDs 7 INTs

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Kentucky: Will Levis 2,826 yards 24 TDs 13 INTs

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Mississippi State: Will Rogers 4,739 yards 36 TDs 9 INTs

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Ole Miss: Jaxson Dart 1,353 yards 9 TDs 5 INTs (at USC)

John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

South Carolina: Spencer Rattler 1,483 yards 11 TDs 5 INTs (at Oklahoma)

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

