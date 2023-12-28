On3’s Andy Staples makes pick against the spread on LSU’s bowl game vs. Wisconsin

LSU is a sizable favorite heading into its postseason matchup against Wisconsin in the ReliaQuest Bowl even with Heisman-winning quarterback Jayden Daniels opting out.

The Tigers will be close to full strength in that game, and that has translated to them being a 9.5-point favorite in this one. However, On3’s Andy Staples isn’t quite convinced.

While discussing picks against the spread for this game with the Associated Press’ Ralph Russo, Staples took the Badgers to cover, though he thinks LSU will win outright.

“I will take Wisconsin to cover because it’s a big number,” he said. “Would have preferred it went to 10, but it’s a big number. I think the Badgers, against this defense, might be able to score. Because it’s a bad defense.”

Russo pointed out that we will really get to see just how bad LSU’s defensive unit is against a Wisconsin offense that hasn’t found much success this season.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire