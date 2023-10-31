On3 analysts pick Alabama to cover spread against LSU

Depending on where you look, LSU enters Saturday’s contest against Alabama as about a field goal (sometimes 3.5-point) underdog.

That’s certainly a tight spread, especially playing on the road in Tuscaloosa, and it’s clear Vegas expects this one to be pretty close.

On3’s Andy Staples, however, doesn’t agree. On his radio show, he and Dan Rubenstein picked the LSU-Alabama game against a 3.5-point spread, and both agreed that the Crimson Tide would win and cover.

Rubenstein pointed out that Florida State gave Nick Saban a blueprint for slowing down LSU’s offense, and with the Tigers’ injuries at cornerback, they both think that Alabama will find success in the passing game.

“I’m going to roll with defenses in big games,” Rubenstein said during Monday’s episode of Andy Staples On3. “That seems, to me, the easiest way to make money. So, I’m going to go with a good defense at home here… It might be ugly, it’s not going to be a pronounced win. “But I just don’t think LSU, as strong as they’ve been on offense, is going to go to Tuscaloosa and just drop 39 or something on Alabama.” “I agree,” Staples said. “Alabama, take the -3.5. Happy to do it. Glad it’s not more.”

LSU will look to prove both wrong in a game that could very well decide the SEC West once again.

