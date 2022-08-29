On3 Analyst predicts 5-star DL David Hicks to commit to Oklahoma

John Williams
·2 min read
The good news keeps coming for the Oklahoma Sooners on the recruiting trail. After landing commitments from four-star prospects Anthony Evans and Makari Vickers on Friday, Oklahoma received a favorable prediction to land five-star defensive lineman David Hicks.

On3 National Recruiting Analyst Sam Spiegelman believes the Sooners are now the favorites to land the talented five-star prospect out of Katy, Texas.

Hicks is a top 20 prospect in the 2023 recruiting class and the No. 1 defensive lineman according to On3 and 247Sports. Adding an incredible talent like Hicks to a group that includes five-star edge Adepoju Adebawore, four-star edge Colton Vasek, and four-star DL Derrick LeBlanc would give the Oklahoma Sooners a blue-chip defensive line in the 2023 recruiting cycle.

There isn’t a decision date for Hicks at this point, but it looks like Todd Bates has the Oklahoma Sooners positioned well to land another five-star prospect in the recruiting cycle.

David Hicks’ Recruiting Profile

Projections

  • On3’s recruiting prediction machine has the Oklahoma Sooners out in front as of August 28, 2022. Back in July, Texas A&M was leading the way.

  • SoonerScoop‘s Josh McCuistion and Rivals Nick Harris both issued Rivals Futurecasts in favor of the Sooners on July 30, 2022.

  • Crystal ball prediction from Director of Football Recruiting Steve Wiltfong gives the Aggies the edge.

Film

Highlights available via Hudl

Rating

Stars

Overall

State

Position

ESPN

4

17

3

3

Rivals

5

12

3

1

247Sports

5

8

1

1

247 Composite

5

12

1

1

On3 Recruiting

5

8

1

2

On3 Consensus

5

9

1

1

 

Vitals

Hometown

Katy, Texas

Projected Position

DL

Height

6-4

Weight

270 lbs

 

Recruitment

  • Offered on Jan. 18, 2021

  • Visited last on July 29, 2022

Notable Offers

  • Oklahoma

  • Texas A&M

  • Alabama

  • Miami

  • Oregon

  • Texas

  • Michigan State

Twitter

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire

