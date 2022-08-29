On3 Analyst predicts 5-star DL David Hicks to commit to Oklahoma

The good news keeps coming for the Oklahoma Sooners on the recruiting trail. After landing commitments from four-star prospects Anthony Evans and Makari Vickers on Friday, Oklahoma received a favorable prediction to land five-star defensive lineman David Hicks.

On3 National Recruiting Analyst Sam Spiegelman believes the Sooners are now the favorites to land the talented five-star prospect out of Katy, Texas.

Hicks is a top 20 prospect in the 2023 recruiting class and the No. 1 defensive lineman according to On3 and 247Sports. Adding an incredible talent like Hicks to a group that includes five-star edge Adepoju Adebawore, four-star edge Colton Vasek, and four-star DL Derrick LeBlanc would give the Oklahoma Sooners a blue-chip defensive line in the 2023 recruiting cycle.

There isn’t a decision date for Hicks at this point, but it looks like Todd Bates has the Oklahoma Sooners positioned well to land another five-star prospect in the recruiting cycle.

David Hicks’ Recruiting Profile

Projections

On3’s recruiting prediction machine has the Oklahoma Sooners out in front as of August 28, 2022. Back in July, Texas A&M was leading the way.

SoonerScoop‘s Josh McCuistion and Rivals Nick Harris both issued Rivals Futurecasts in favor of the Sooners on July 30, 2022.

Crystal ball prediction from Director of Football Recruiting Steve Wiltfong gives the Aggies the edge.

Film

Highlights available via Hudl

Rating

Stars Overall State Position ESPN 4 17 3 3 Rivals 5 12 3 1 247Sports 5 8 1 1 247 Composite 5 12 1 1 On3 Recruiting 5 8 1 2 On3 Consensus 5 9 1 1

Vitals

Hometown Katy, Texas Projected Position DL Height 6-4 Weight 270 lbs

Recruitment

Offered on Jan. 18, 2021

Visited last on July 29, 2022

Notable Offers

Oklahoma

Texas A&M

Alabama

Miami

Oregon

Texas

Michigan State

Twitter

Thank you to all the coaches that have recruited me but I'm officially shutting down my recruitment and focusing on these 7 schools@rledits24 pic.twitter.com/hOmDU6y4Mi — David “DJ” Hicks Jr. (@DJ2g23) July 1, 2022

