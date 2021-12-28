On Saints QB Ian Book's first NFL series, he threw a pick-six

Everyone wants to have a memorable NFL debut. Ian Book will remember his first NFL series, but not in the way he had hoped.

Book, a fourth-round draft pick out of Notre Dame, took his first pro snaps Monday night for the New Orleans Saints. He became the Saints' fourth quarterback this season. Jameis Winston is out for the season with a torn ACL, and Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian went on the COVID-19 list before this week's game. Ready or not, Book was tabbed to start a huge game for the 7-7 Saints against the Miami Dolphins.

Book completed a pass the first time the Saints got the ball, then he completed one to the opponent. Book's pass was tipped at the line by Andrew Van Ginkel and cornerback Nik Needham had an easy interception. He also had a clear path to the end zone for a 28-yard touchdown. It was quickly 7-0 Dolphins.

It might turn out OK. Brett Favre's first pass in the NFL was a pick-six and his career turned out well. It just would have been nice for Book to start his NFL career on a better note.