Things got heated at the end of Sunday's game between the Los Angeles Sparks and Washington Mystics.

During the game's final minute, Sparks guard Layshia Clarendon drove to the basket with Los Angeles leading, 83-80. Mystics guard Brittney Sykes met her at the baseline with a hard foul, grabbing Clarendon around the waist with her left arm.

Clarendon responded with a well-executed tackle. As they landed from the midair collision, they grabbed Sykes with their left arm and drove her body to the ground. Sykes' left shoulder slammed onto the court.

Things got physical Sunday between Layshia Clarendon, right, and Brittney Sykes. (Charles Brock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Sykes immediately got up and shoved Clarendon to their back as they regained their posture. Sykes then stood over Clarendon as players from both teams jumped in to separate the players.

Replay of the whole Brittney Sykes and Layshia Clarendon situation. Both players were ejected as a result. pic.twitter.com/Pmz6MFoIZo — Tyler Byrum (@theTylerByrum) August 6, 2023

The situation de-escalated from there. Neither player appeared to be injured in the fracas. Both were issued technical fouls and ejected.

Sykes was also issued a personal foul for the initial contact, leading to free throws for the Sparks. Backup Rae Burrell took Clarendon's place in the Sparks lineup and on the free-throw line. She hit both free throws to extend the Sparks' lead to 85-80 to help close out a 91-83 win for Los Angeles.

Both teams are fighting to make the eight-team playoff field. The loss dropped the sixth-place Mystics to 13-14. The now 10-18 Sparks would be on the outside looking in at the postseason, trailing the 11-15 Chicago Sky for the eighth and final playoff spot. It's not clear if either player will face further discipline from the WNBA.