On a snow-covered Lambeau Field, Aaron Rodgers shows MVP form as Packers cruise by Titans

Aaron Rodgers was born and raised in Chico, California. He went to junior college and college in California too.

It’s strange that nobody in the NFL looks more comfortable in the cold and snow.

On a snowy night in Green Bay, Rodgers played like it was 70 degrees and sunny. Rodgers was totally in control as he threw for three first-half touchdowns and the Packers easily beat the Tennessee Titans 40-14. It was a powerful statement in the MVP race. The Packers are 12-3, which is the best record in the NFC. Green Bay can clinch the No. 1 seed next week.

Sunday was also another reminder that if the Packers get that No. 1 seed in the NFC, it will be hard to beat them. Rodgers won’t mind the Wisconsin weather, no matter how bad it is. Just ask Magic Johnson.

Packers look great in bad conditions

It was reasonable to think that the snow on Sunday night favored the Titans. They want to run the ball with bulldozer running back Derrick Henry. It’s hard to throw it in the snow, for most teams anyway.

The Titans started very slow. Rodgers threw touchdown passes on each of the Packers’ first three drives. Davante Adams caught two of them. Adams, also born and raised in California, had no trouble with his footing while the Titans slipped around. On the other side, the Titans offense had 22 yards on their first three drives, with an interception and two punts.

The Titans rallied, with a touchdown before the half and a long Ryan Tannehill touchdown run. The Packers’ lead was down to 19-14. But Rodgers threw another touchdown to Adams. Rookie A.J. Dillon rushed for a touchdown on fourth-and-1 late in the third quarter and the rout was back on.

Dillon had a big night, with 124 yards and two touchdowns. Adams showed again why he has been the NFL’s best receiver this season. But Rodgers was the star. He was 21-of-25 for 231 yards and four touchdowns. It seems like the colder the weather gets, the better Rodgers plays.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers celebrates a touchdown pass to Equanimeous St. Brown. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Packers can clinch No. 1 seed next week

The Packers haven’t yet clinched the first seed in the NFC playoffs. They will with a win over the Chicago Bears next week. Or, they need the Seahawks to lose.

If the Packers do get the No. 1 seed and the lone bye in the conference, it will be a great shot for Rodgers to finally get back to a Super Bowl. He has been great in his career when the weather gets cold. The NFC playoff field will be filled with either warm-weather teams or dome teams. It’s easy to see the Buccaneers, Rams, Cardinals or Saints coming in and slipping around Lambeau Field like the Titans did.

This could end up being a pretty amazing story for Rodgers. It’s already pretty good. He might be the favorite to win MVP, his third, after Sunday night’s performance. He has a shot to get back to a Super Bowl after the Packers drafted his replacement, Jordan Love, in the first round. The script is unbelievable.

There are still some chapters to be written. If Rodgers has his way, some more snow games will be part of the story.

