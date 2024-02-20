Omro boys basketball outlasts Waupaca in 115-109 overtime victory led by Schoeni and Rahn's combined 69 points

Here is Monday's five-game slate of boys basketball games in the area.

No. 7 (D-1) Oshkosh North 80, Fond du Lac 51

FOND DU LAC - The No. 7-ranked Spartans (18-5, 15-2 Fox Valley Association) ran it back in a big way after defeating the Cardinals (10-13, 8-9) by 15 on Friday night, picking up a 29-point victory in another blowout over Fondy.

Zay Mitchell led North with 25 points. Carter Strange added 16 points, Stevie Clark followed with 14, and Bryce Ott had 12 for the Spartans.

Omro 115, Waupaca 109 - (OT)

WAUPACA - The Foxes (20-3, 13-0 Flyway) won their 10th straight game, outlasting the Comets (14-9, 10-7 North Eastern) in overtime of an absolute barn burner.

Ryan Schoeni led Omro with a game-high 35 points and Keenan Rahn followed right behind with 34 for the Foxes.

Mason Huth and Mason Gruss each tacked on 19 points and 14 points, respectively.

Henry Mouw and Riley Bechard each poured in 34 points to lead Waupaca. Aaron Wolff added 20 points and Austin Adamczak had 11 for the Comets.

Omro 48 55 12 - 115

Waupaca 46 57 6 - 109

Ripon 71, North Fond du Lac 47

NORTH FOND DU LAC - The Tigers (7-17, 1-11 East Central) blew out the Orioles (1-22, 0-13 Flyway) to pick up a non-conference victory.

Mason Killam scored a game-high 31 points to lead Ripon and Henry Beuthin added 15 for the Tigers.

Ripon 31 40 - 71

North Fond du Lac 16 31 - 47

Mayville 60, Winneconne 57

WINNECONNE - The Wolves (3-18, 2-9 East Central) gave up the final seven points in the game to the Cardinals (5-18, 3-10 Flyway) to suffer a non-conference loss.

Brody Schaffer led Winneconne with 16 points, Brady Immel added 12 points, and Ayden Loukidis had 10 for the Wolves.

Sheboygan Christian 57, Valley Christian 25

OSHKOSH - The Warriors (2-21, 0-13 Trailways-East) were doubled up by the Eagles (5-18, 2-10 Big East-South) in a non-conference matchup.

Brady Patterson made a pair of threes to lead Valley Christian with six points. Joshua Johnson, Kaleb Richardson and Xander Osinga each chipped in with four points apiece.

Sheboygan Christian 31 26 - 57

Valley Christian 13 12 - 25

This article originally appeared on Oshkosh Northwestern: Oshkosh area high school prep sports roundup Monday Feb. 19