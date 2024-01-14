Omot scores 30 as UND picks up first Summit win

Jan. 13—KANSAS CITY — B.J. Omot scored a career-high 30 points as UND picked up its first Summit League victory of the season in an 82-69 win over Kansas City on Saturday.

"They're a team that thrives with a junkyard-dog mentality," UND coach Paul Sather said in a radio interview after the game. "We talked about it. If you don't bring it, if you're not connected and engaged ... I was just proud of our guys. We started to lock in as a team. It wasn't perfect, but we started stacking really good possessions together."

UND guard Tyree Ihenacho scored 20 points, the first time UND has had two scorers with more than 20 points since Omot and Ihenacho did at Nebraska last month.

"Tyree was the head of the snake for us," Sather said. "What he was doing defensively and his attacking the rim ... it was great to see him finishing around the rim. The best stat, too, is we only took 16 threes."

Hawks first-year transfer Amar Kuljuhovic reached double figures with 11 points and eight rebounds. Eli King came off the bench to chip in four steals and seven points.

"King was awesome defensively," Sather said. "Different guys from the bench did an awesome job."

Omot was strong early, scoring 12 of the team's first 14 points.

The teams were tied at 34 at halftime. The Hawks finished the game on a 44-27 run over the final 16 minutes.

UND returns home next week to face Oral Roberts on Thursday and Denver on Saturday.

UND's Treysen Eaglestaff scored seven points on 2-for-8 shooting from the field.

Babacar Diallo scored 14 points, while Jamar Brown and Khristion Courseault each scored 13 to pace the Roos.

Kansas City lost in double overtime to North Dakota State on Thursday. The Roos, who lost to UND in Kansas City for the second year in a row, dropped to 7-12 overall.