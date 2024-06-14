Omorodion: New name appears on Milan striker shortlist – report

Milan are reportedly interested in striking a deal with Atletico Madrid for 20-year-old striker Samu Omorodion in the event that they are unable to get a deal done for Bologna talisman Joshua Zirkzee, according to Friday morning’s reports.

The Rossoneri are still in talks with Bologna for Zirkzee, who is understood to be the club’s first choice to replace the outgoing Olivier Giroud this summer. However, the Dutchman’s agent is still requesting a large commission fee, reported to be in the region of €15m, which would be on top of the player’s €40m release clause according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Omorodion on Milan’s list of Zirkzee alternatives

Though Milan are still hoping to get a deal done for Zirkzee, the club reportedly have an extensive list of alternatives ready to explore.

One of them is Omorodion, who joined Atleti from Granada for a €5m fee last summer, before joining Alaves on loan for the 2023-24 campaign.

While out on loan, the youngster netted a respectable eight goals from 24 league appearances, as Alaves went on to finish the LaLiga campaign in 10th position.

At 1.93m in height, Omorodion is of similar profile to the aforementioned Giroud and he is eligible to represent both Spain and Nigeria at senior international level.