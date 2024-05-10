Omni La Costa Resort & Spa hosts NCAA Golf Championships after major renovation

CARLSBAD, Calif. (FOX 5/KUSI) — The NCAA Men’s and Women’s Golf Championships are set to take place later this month, marking a significant moment for Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in North County.

“It’s just really exciting for us to kind of hit resent and put La Costa back on the map for major tournament golf,” said Dustin Irwin, club director for Omni La Costa Resort & Spa.

After more than two years and a nearly $30 million renovation including a complete revamp of the South Course, Omni La Costa is ready to unveil their work on a national scale.

“It’s a grand unveiling,” said Craig Martin, managing director of Omni La Costa Resort & Spa. “Not only have we renovated the golf course, we’ve done a tremendous amount of work on the driving range, and we have brand new guest rooms, a renovated spa and meeting space. The course is going to be incredible.”

The upcoming tournaments are the first of a three-year stay lasting through 2026 with the potential of becoming a permanent home of the championships.

“I think there’s definitely a possibility,” continued Martin. “Gill [Hanse] has a solid track record of courses he’s renovated becoming hosts of major championships, PGA Tour events. I’d say there’s a great shot at it and we’re certainly open for it and if the opportunity comes we’d surely pounce on it.”

Renown Golf Course Architect Gill Hanse is the mastermind behind the project and also helped design the first Olympic golf course since 1904 for the 2016 Rio Olympics.

“It is over 7,500 yards and six different tees,” continued Martin, “so you can choose the right one for you but it’s really going to have these collegiate athletes use all the clubs in their golf bag. They’re going to have to be really strategic about ball placement on the course.”

The NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Championship takes place May 17 through 22 with Men’s Golf Championship falling one week later, May 24 through 29.

