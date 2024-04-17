Omega's Fancy New Speedmasters Pay Tribute to the Paris 2024 Olympics

Even if you’re not a die-hard sports fan, there’s something about the confluence of the Olympic Games and the City of Light that elicits a palpable sense of electricity in the air. Indeed, Paris 2024 is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated editions of the Olympics since 776 B.C. And for us watch nerds, it wouldn’t be the Olympics without a new, special-edition timepiece from Omega, the official timing partner of the Games since 1932.

Actually, yesterday marked precisely 100 days until the commencement of the games on July 25, 2024. And in honor of that milestone, longtime timing partner Omega just released two new editions of its Speedmaster Chronoscope, a 43mm version of the Speedy with timing scales in a 1940s “snail” pattern. (Technically, there are four new references, as each model is available on both metal and leather—more on that in a moment.)

Though the Chronoscope shares most of its DNA with the Moonwatch, there are some key differences. Introduced in 2021, it measures one millimeter larger than its space-going cousin. For the Paris editions, it’s available in stainless steel with an anodized aluminum bezel, or in 18K Moonshine gold with a ceramic bezel; each has a matching, modern 3861-type Speedmaster bracelet in its respective metal and features the same dial: A silver-white background is overlaid with dark gray tachymeter, pulsometer, and telemeter scales that “snail” inward, while blackened subdials, leaf hands, and applied Arabic numerals further contribute to the vintage feel.

Inside the watch is the Omega Co-Axial Master Chronometer Calibre 9908/9908 movement, a METAS-certified, highly accurate, hand-wound engine that powers the chronograph with its unique dial configuration: Unlike the Moonwatch, the Chronoscope features a combination minute/12-hour counter at 3 o’clock with two hands, plus a running seconds counter at 9 o’clock. Flip it over, and the caseback boasts a stamped medallion with a mirror-polished Paris 2024 emblem in tribute to the XXXIII Olympiad.

Omega admittedly releases lots of special-edition Speedmasters. There are special editions with Snoopy on the dial, special editions for America’s Cup, special editions for Speedy Tuesday, etc. But given the excitement surrounding the Paris Olympics, the new Chronoscope models feel particularly notable. And having it available in both steel and gold, on metal or on a black calfskin strap, adds welcome pricing variety to the mix, offering it up to a wider audience. (The steel model starts at $9,500, and the gold maxes out at $51,400 with a matching bracelet.)

Still, we anticipate that another special edition will debut at the commencement of the Games itself—though this of course remains to be seen. See you in Paris, mes amis.

Originally Appeared on GQ