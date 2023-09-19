Omarr Norman-Lott suspended for part of UTSA game

Junior defensive lineman Omarr Norman-Lott will be suspended for the first-half of Tennessee’s contest versus UTSA on Saturday (4 p.m. EDT, SEC Network).

His suspension comes after an altercation in Tennessee’s 29-16 loss at Florida in Week 3.

The Southeastern Conference released the following statement regarding Florida and Tennessee’s suspensions.

“Three Florida football players and one Tennessee football player will be suspended for the first half of their next respective games for flagrant unsportsmanlike actions in the aftermath of the Florida at Tennessee football game on Saturday night in Gainesville,” the SEC announced. “The suspensions were determined after video review and consultation between the Southeastern Conference Office, the University of Florida and the University of Tennessee.

“Offensive lineman Damieon George, Jr., offensive lineman Micah Mazzccua and tight end Dante Zanders of Florida will be suspended for the first half of the Gators’ game with Charlotte on Saturday in Gainesville. Defensive lineman Omarr Norman-Lott of Tennessee will be suspended for the first half of the Volunteers’ game with UTSA on Saturday in Knoxville.”

Norman-Lott transferred to Tennessee from Arizona State on Jan. 9.

