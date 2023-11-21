Omarion Hampton named Doak Walker Award Semifinalist

North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton is putting together a monster year for the Tar Heels as the season winds down. The running back has eclipsed the 1,000-yard rushing mark and could set a new program record for most rushing yards in a season.

As we enter the final regular season week, Hampton has 1,414 yards and 15 touchdowns, averaging 6.3 yards per carry. And now he’s earning some national honors for his play.

On Tuesday, Hampton was named a semifinalist for the Doak Walker Award, being one of 10 players to make the cut in all of college football. The award is given out annually to the nation’s top running back.

Big O 🤝 Doak Walker Award Tied for 1st in the nation in rushing and tied for 5th in rushing TDs, Omarion Hampton has been named a semifinalist. #CarolinaFootball 🏈 #UNCommon pic.twitter.com/QazFWgmfcr — Carolina Football (@UNCFootball) November 21, 2023

Below is the list of semifinalists:

Three finalists will be released on Nov. 28th and the winner of the award will be announced at the The Home Depot College Football Awards on Dec. 8. on ESPN.

