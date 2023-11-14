Omarion Hampton leads all running backs in this key stat

The UNC football team is 8-2 right now and sports one of the country’s top offenses.

Carolina averages 520.6 yards per game, third in the entire FBS behind Oregon and LSU. UNC has the country’s best quarterback in Drake Maye (3,145 passing yards, 21 touchdowns, six interceptions), plus a red-hot running back in Omarion Hampton (1,236 rushing yards, 13 touchdowns).

Hampton is one of the country’s best rushers, with his yardage total second in the FBS to fellow sophomore Ollie Gordon II (Oklahoma State). Carolina’s workhorse has five consecutive games with 100 yards, plus three straight with a touchdown. Two of those 100-yard outputs came in wins against top defenses, Miami and Duke.

While Hampton is just off the top yardage total, he does lead the country with 827 yards in one category – yards after contact.

Most Rushing Yards AFTER Contact this season: 🔹 Omarion Hampton: 827 YDS pic.twitter.com/ZdxQ43qKZQ — PFF College (@PFF_College) November 14, 2023

What exactly does this mean? Hampton is great at breaking tackles, plus utilizing bursts to gain extra yardage after initial contact. 67 percent of his rushing yards are after tackle, so he’s no easy task to bring down.

Hampton will try to keep his 100-yard streak alive on Saturday against Clemson, plus climb further up UNC’s single-season rushing yardage record list. Barring head coach Mack Brown’s decision to utilize the entire running back room on Saturday, Hampton will likely surpass Gio Bernard for fourth place.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire