Omarion Hampton has HUGE night for Tar Heels

With running back British Brooks missing Saturday’s game against Appalachian State with a lower-body injury, it gave another running back an opportunity to step up.

And Omarion Hampton did just that.

The Cleveland, North Carolina native had a monster game for the Tar Heels, rushing for 234 yards and three touchdowns on 26 carries. He got the Tar Heels on the board in the first quarter with a 68-yard touchdown run and picked up confidence ever since that run.

Hampton punished defenders every time he touched the ball, breaking several tacklers. It was a big spark for North Carolina’s offense in a game where they looked sluggish on both sides of the ball.

The 234 yards are the most by a UNC running back since Ty Chander rushed for 213 back in November of 2021 against Notre Dame. With Hampton’s emergence, it should give UNC a two-headed monster at the position once Brooks returns.

They also have Caleb Hood and Elijah Green at the position, offering multiple options to keep others fresh.

BALLER 2022 All-American Omarion Hampton (@OmarionHampton) rushed for 234 yards and 3️⃣ touchdowns for the Tar Heels.#GoHeels#AllAmericanBowl 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Y8uPzOqlV4 — All-American Bowl (@AABonNBC) September 10, 2023

UNC RB Omarion Hampton vs App State: 🔹 26 Carries

🔹 234 Rush Yards

🔹 3 Touchdowns pic.twitter.com/rU39L6vaGu — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 10, 2023

A win is a win #GoHeels 🐏 also @OmarionHampton is league for sure. — Kareem Martin (@reemthedream_95) September 10, 2023

Carolina RB Omarion Hampton is a dude. — Marty Smith (@MartySmithESPN) September 10, 2023

