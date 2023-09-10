Advertisement

Omarion Hampton has HUGE night for Tar Heels

Zack Pearson
·2 min read

With running back British Brooks missing Saturday’s game against Appalachian State with a lower-body injury, it gave another running back an opportunity to step up.

And Omarion Hampton did just that.

The Cleveland, North Carolina native had a monster game for the Tar Heels, rushing for 234 yards and three touchdowns on 26 carries. He got the Tar Heels on the board in the first quarter with a 68-yard touchdown run and picked up confidence ever since that run.

Hampton punished defenders every time he touched the ball, breaking several tacklers. It was a big spark for North Carolina’s offense in a game where they looked sluggish on both sides of the ball.

The 234 yards are the most by a UNC running back since Ty Chander rushed for 213 back in November of 2021 against Notre Dame. With Hampton’s emergence, it should give UNC a two-headed monster at the position once Brooks returns.

They also have Caleb Hood and Elijah Green at the position, offering multiple options to keep others fresh.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire