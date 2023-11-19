Omarion Hampton close to breaking UNC single-season rushing record

The UNC football program has two consecutive wins in its back pocket – Campbell and Duke, giving hope to fans the UVA and Georgia Tech losses were merely slip-ups.

There was just one issue – the Tar Heels were heading to Death Valley (Clemson), a place they haven’t won since 2001.

That drought continued yesterday, with Clemson scoring 28 points in the second and third quarters en route to a 31-20 victory. UNC largely struggled on defense again, plus committed some costly turnovers that killed its momentum.

Tar Heels star running back Omarion Hampton may have fumbled twice, but don’t let that distract you from the historical game he enjoyed. Hampton rushed for 178 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries, his sixth-consecutive game with 100.

That total was impressive, but what’s moreso is where Hampton sits on a couple of rushing lists.

Hampton is now tied for the nation’s lead with 1,414 rushing yards, which also places him third in UNC single-season history.

Omarion Hampton is now TIED with Oklahoma State’s Ollie Gordon II for the nation’s lead lead with 1,414 Rushing Yards. Each RB also has 15 Rushing TDs. pic.twitter.com/EwNzsQSr6U — Great Day Tar Heel (@GreatDayTarHeel) November 19, 2023

It’s now a race to see who will be crowned college football’s rushing leader. Hampton and the Tar Heels head to Raleigh next weekend, as they take on rival N.C. State at 8 p.m. ET, while Gordon and the Cowboys host BYU in their regular-season finale.

Hampton only needs 50 rushing yards to overtake Elijah Hood (2015) for second all-time in single-season rushing yards at Carolina.

If Hampton keeps playing at the pace he is right now, there’s a very good chance he ends 2023 as UNC’s all-time, single-season rushing yards leader. He needs to combine for 307 yards in the State game and Carolina’s future bowl game, which would push him past the current record-holder in Don McCauley.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire