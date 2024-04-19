Omari Moore talks recruitment, potential for summer visits

Omari Moore is beginning to see things heat up with his recruitment. While he flies a bit under the radar, the guard prospect has double-digit offers from mid-majors and Power Six conferences.

Moore is a 6-foot-3 guard from Hudson Catholic (Jersey City, New Jersey) who is a strong distributor and a proven scorer. Defensively, he uses his length well in addition to being a solid rebounders.

The class of 2025 prospect currently holds a strong offer list that includes Columbia, Drake, Fordham, Iona, Lehigh, Old Dominion, UPenn, St. John’s and La Salle among others.

“I have been in frequent contact with Princeton, Yale and UPenn,” Moore told USA TODAY High School Sports.

“Princeton and Yale have made it clear that I am their top priority. Richmond has been in touch with me since November of 2023 and it’s just been building up a relationship with coach Mark (assistant coach Mark McGonigal) that’s been cool.”

Another program local to Moore that is showing interest is Rutgers. With a top-five incoming recruiting class, including Ace Bailey (the No. 1 recruit in the nation according to USA TODAY High School Sports), Moore sees Rutgers as a potential fit alongside his current offer list.

“I think playing in any league at the next level is exciting whether it is the Ivy League, Big East or Big Ten,” Moore said.

“It’s exciting but if Rutgers feels as if I’m a player they want to bring into their program, then that would be a huge honor and that is a great league to play in.”

Iona is another program that has gotten involved with Moore and kept up in his recruitment. Head coach Tobin Anderson has done a good job in fostering a relationship with Moore.

“Iona brought up for a visit and it (has been) amazing ever since we’ve been in contact,” Moore said.

As for the summer and potential visits to programs, Moore is low-key in that regard. He hasn’t mapped anything out yet.

Instead, his focus is to do well on the court and let the recruiting component take care of itself.

“I don’t have any visits planned yet,” Moore said.

“For now, I’m just focused on improving the areas I need to improve in this AAU season and show everyone that I’ve been in the gym every day, working on my craft.”

Story originally appeared on High School Sports