Omari Kelly announces intent to enter transfer portal

The transfer portal window will officially open on Monday and the running total of Auburn players who are announcing their intent to enter the portal is up to three.

Sophomore receiver Omari Kelly announced Friday that he will enter the transfer portal, joining defensive linemen Enyce Sledge and Stephen Johnson in announcing their plans to move on from the program.

Kelly signed with Auburn as a member of the 2022 recruiting class. He was a three-star athlete out of Hewitt-Trussville High School in metro Birmingham and was the No. 17 overall player from the state of Alabama.

He appeared in 19 games during his two seasons at Auburn, including seven games in 2023. He hauled in five total catches for 101 yards during his time as an Auburn Tiger. In 2023, he caught two passes for 45 yards in Auburn’s 45-13 win over Samford.

The transfer portal officially opens on Monday, Dec. 4, and will remain open until Tuesday, Jan. 2.

