Omari Forson rejected Newcastle United before joining Serie A side Monza



After such a disappointing season, Manchester United need to reinforce the entire squad with plenty of players expected to be moved on.

Experienced stars like Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial have already confirmed their departure while the likes of Casemiro, Harry Maguire have also been linked with a summer exit.

INEOS are reportedly keen on strengthening the squad by focusing their recruitment on younger players and it would have come as a shock to see Omari Forson, who was given his first team debut by Erik ten Hag last season, decide to leave for Serie A side Monza.

United had offered the academy graduate a new and improved deal but the versatile forward chose not to sign despite the manager’s best efforts at convincing him to stay.

Forson to leave despite EtH’s best efforts

Forson had become the 249th academy star to make his first team debut for the club and he ended up making seven appearances in all competitions.

Ten Hag even opted to hand the 19-year-old a few minutes instead of offering those to Amad Diallo and Facundo Pellistri, which showed how highly the Dutchman rated the London-born star.

He was part of the pre-season squad as well and despite the club’s best attempts at keeping him, which included offering another late deal, the England U20 international chose to leave for Italy.

TBR Football have now claimed that Premier League rivals Newcastle United along with Championship sides Sunderland and Middlesbrough tried to tempt Forson to join them instead but the Englishman decided on Monza.

The chances of regular first-team football are much more in Italy while the slower pace of the league could allow the player to really shine.

“TBR Football understands that north east trio Newcastle, Middlesbrough and Sunderland all held talks with Omari Forson, who will leave United on a free at the end of this month.

Forson rejected Newcastle & Championship duo

“And despite the club’s best attempts, TBR understands that Forson rejected a late push from Manchester United in order to choose a move to Italy.

“Forson has now agreed a four-year deal to move to Italy to join Serie A side Monza. Forson and his camp evidently felt as if a move to Italy was the right choice, which perhaps represents an opportunity to play regular first team football.”

While losing an academy gem is never good, with Amad’s late season resurgence and Alejandro Garnacho’s adaptability, the right-wing situation looks much better as compared to a few months ago.

INEOS need to ensure the academy production line continues to work as they seek to take the club back to the top of the English footballing pyramid.

