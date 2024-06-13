Omari Forson officially announced as a Monza player

Former Manchester United academy product Omari Forson has been officially announced as a Monza player.

The 19 year old made his debut for United this season, becoming the 249th academy graduate to represent the first team.

However, in spite of United offering a new contract and him playing seven games for Erik ten Hag’s side this season, he decided to reject a new deal and join the Italians on a free transfer.

Forson had also been linked to clubs such as Newcastle United, Middlesbrough and Sunderland before ultimately deciding to move to Serie A.

Italian paper Gazzetta dello Sport reports that he has been signed to a four-year contract.

The outlet claims that “for Monza he will be a flexible element” as he can play on the right or left wing despite being naturally right footed and can even play as an attacking midfielder.

The move is also described as something completely new for the club, as well as the player.

Monza had become “accustomed to focusing first of all on Italians or on elements who already knew our championship. With Forson the focus was on something completely different. Young, prospective, with no experience outside of England.”

The new adventure for Forson will be even more exciting as he “will be introduced to Italian football by a world champion. In fact, Alessandro Nesta will be his coach. Between today and tomorrow the former defender will settle the matter with Reggiana (there is a 150,000 euro clause) and then he will be able to sign with Monza.”

Forson had his say on the move and paid gratitude to his former coach Erik Ten Hag.

“Appreciate all the opportunities you gave me,” Forson wrote in an Instagram story (via The Daily Mirror), along with a photo of himself with Ten Hag. “Gonna show the world what you saw in me a long time ago.”

United clearly wanted to keep the youngster and Ten Hag had spoken of the player’s importance to the club and even giving him a start against Fulham in February.

However, with the abundance of young talent coming through the club at the moment, while it is always sad to see an academy product move on, luckily there will be a few more talented youngsters to take his place in the not too distant future.

🔴🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Omari Forson has just signed in as new Monza player as free agent from Manchester United. Man Utd to receive compensation as Forson leaves and signs for Monza until June 2028. pic.twitter.com/CyS8J8hdEQ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 11, 2024





Want to be the first to hear breaking Man United news? For carefully selected, crucial updates, join our WhatsApp channel: https://bit.ly/United-Breaking-News.

