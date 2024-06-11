Omari Forson: Who is Monza’s new arrival from Manchester United

Monza have officially signed highly rated teenager Omari Forson, who impressed in the Manchester United youth system.

The 19-year-old English winger has decided to leave the Red Devils on a free transfer, rejecting multiple offers to stay, and has signed a four-year contract lasting to June 2028 with the Biancorossi, who’ll pay a compensation fee to the Premier League giants.

Omari Forson developed in Manchester United’s youth system after joining from Tottenham in January 2019, quickly proving himself an exciting talent. He’s made seven first-team appearances for the Red Devils before departing this summer, so who is the 19-year-old?

Omari Forson latest exciting talent at Monza

Monza have pulled off an impressive piece of business by securing the signature of Omari Forson, who emerged as one of the more exciting prospects in Manchester United’s youth system, scoring 15 goals and providing eight assists across 38 matches for the Under-23 squad.

The winger was born to Ghanaian parents in London in July 2004 and started his footballing career at West Ham and Tottenham before heading off to the Red Devils, where he signed a scholarship deal in 2020 after Arsenal registered their interest in a transfer.

He soon emerged as an exciting winger for Manchester United, able to play on both the left and right sides of the pitch and joined the first-team for their pre-season tours of Norway and the United States, where he shined in a friendly win over Leeds United in Oslo.

Omari Forson made his first team debut for the Premier League giants in their FA Cup third round win over Wigan in January 2024 and ended the season with seven appearances under Erik ten Hag, making his first start in a league clash with Fulham in late February.

Manchester United were keen to retain Omari Forson, who has progressed up the ranks in the England youth system, but he decided to take a risk and head over to Serie A, signing a four-year contract with Monza, who have started to create a reputation for developing young talents.