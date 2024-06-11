Omari Forson leaves Manchester United for Monza

Talented teenager Omari Forson has left Manchester United on a free transfer and signed a multi-year contract with Monza.

The 19-year-old English winger initially developed in Tottenham’s youth system before joining up with the Red Devils in January 2019. He has progressed up the ranks since and quickly started to impress at the club. He has made seven first-team appearances in recent seasons.

Omari Forson has shined for the Manchester United Under-23 squad, scoring 15 goals and providing eight assists across 38 matches. The Premier League giants had hoped to retain the teenager, but he rejected offers to extend his stay at the club.

Omari Forson joins Monza

Gianluca Di Marzio details how Omari Forson has now left Manchester United on a free transfer and joined up with Monza, signing a four-year contract lasting to June 2028.

The 19-year-old English winger will be hoping for regular playing time with the Biancorossi as he looks to continue his development in Serie A.