Omari Forson joins Monza after Manchester United exit

Serie A side Monza have sealed their move for Omari Forson, whose contract at Manchester United has now expired.

Forson had played prominently for United in the pre-season friendlies of 2023 and even played in the first-team under Erik ten Hag this season, impressing in parts. His contract has now run out and he has taken a key step in his future.

Gianluca di Marzio has confirmed that Forson was Monza’s key target and he has now signed his deal with the club, which has already lost manager Raffaele Palladino to Fiorentina.

The Englishman was at the club’s headquarters today and was accompanied by his father, as he signed a deal till the summer of 2028. Adriano Galliani’s efforts have proved vital in the move, as he wanted Forson to be Monza’s first summer signing and he will play in the Serie A next season.

The 19-year-old made four Premier League appearances under Ten Hag and racked up one assist.

Kaustubh Pandey I GIFN