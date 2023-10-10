Omar Ruiz's on-field interview with Garoppolo after Raiders' win over Packers
NFL Network Omar Ruiz's on-field interview with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo after Las Vegas Raiders' win over Green Bay Packers.
Robert Spillane intercepted Jordan Love twice on Monday night to lead the Raiders to the win in Las Vegas.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
The entire Carlson crew flew to Las Vegas on Monday night for the Raiders' game against the Packers — which finally pit Daniel and Anders against each other.
The Packers and Raiders are both coming off losses.
The Raiders had a scare with their star receiver in Sunday's game.
There's a good NFC North showdown on Thursday night.
The Lions stunned the Packers and knocked them out of playoff contention in Week 18 of last season. Will Jordan Love have more luck at Lambeau than his predecessor?
"The police said people were concerned about me because of my posts online," the 33-year-old wrote in a journal entry he shared on social media.
The Steelers had a long trip home from Las Vegas.
Kenny Pickett and the Steelers' offense looked much better on Sunday night in Las Vegas.
Carr left the game after a sack drove him hard to the turf on his right side.
Love's Lambeau field starting debut was a rousing success.
Davante Adams caught his first touchdown of the 2023 season earlier in the contest.
Love threw three touchdowns and Jones had 127 all-purpose yards.
Fields apologized to Bears teammates and fans following Sunday's all-too-familiar pummeling at the hands of the Packers. But one year ago, Week 1 lied to us about another young QB who was looking to take a good, healthy step forward.
