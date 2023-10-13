Omar Ruiz previews Patriots-Raiders Week 6 matchup
NFL Network's Omar Ruiz previews the New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders Week 6 matchup.
NFL Network's Omar Ruiz previews the New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders Week 6 matchup.
Mac Jones hasn't thrown a touchdown since Week 3.
Robert Spillane intercepted Jordan Love twice on Monday night to lead the Raiders to the win in Las Vegas.
The entire Carlson crew flew to Las Vegas on Monday night for the Raiders' game against the Packers — which finally pit Daniel and Anders against each other.
The Packers and Raiders are both coming off losses.
The two worst losses of Bill Belichick's career happened in the last two weeks.
Tom Brady might have to wait a while longer to become a part owner in the NFL.
Chandler Jones has been away from the Raiders all season, and was placed on the non-football illness list.
Kenny Pickett and the Steelers' offense looked much better on Sunday night in Las Vegas.
The Steelers had a long trip home from Las Vegas.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab give their instant analysis from Week 3 of NFL action. The duo start with their biggest questions from the Sunday slate, including what Josh McDaniels was thinking in the fourth quarter, whether or not anyone can stop the Miami Dolphins, what happened to the Dallas Cowboys and what the New York Jets should do at quarterback. Later, they recap each game from Sunday and discuss what fans can take away from their team's performance.
Jones has been away from the Raiders since the start of the season while making multiple social media posts disparaging the team and its leadership.
Lexi Thompson is flirting with the cutline in the second round in Las Vegas.
Las Vegas dropped both games at Barclays Center this season, plus a look at the hardship contract situation Aces players commented on, Breanna Stewart awaits birth of second child and Kelsey Plum's offseason plan to move to New Jersey.
Getting ready for your fantasy basketball draft? We have compiled all of our great content in one place — the 2023-24 Draft Kit!
"It is what it is," the tight end said when the NFL was mulling over his punishment.
William Byron, Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson enter on the positive side of the cut line, while Chris Buescher, Christopher Bell, Tyler Reddick and Ryan Blaney are on the outside of the final four looking in.
Which Week 6 games will have the most fantasy football juice? Matt Harmon breaks down every matchup.
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 6.
Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus presents the three centers he's staying away from in fantasy drafts this NBA season.