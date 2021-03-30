Omar Payne joins growing list of players to leave Florida

·2 min read
Oral Roberts forward DeShang Weaver (14) shoots ahead of Florida forward Omar Payne (5) during the second half of a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Sunday, March 21, 2021 in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) Florida's rebuilding project continues to grow.

Forward Omar Payne entered the transfer portal Tuesday and became the fifth player to leave coach Mike White's program since the end of the season.

The 6-foot-10 Payne joined shooting guard Noah Locke, backup point guard Ques Glover and reserve forward Osayi Osifo in looking to play elsewhere next season. Star point guard and leading scorer Tre Mann entered the NBA draft with plans of hiring an agent, meaning he has no intention of returning to school for his junior season.

Payne, a sophomore from Kissimmee, averaged 3.8 points and 3.2 rebounds while playing close to 16 minutes a game this season. He was suspended for Florida's opening-round win against Virginia Tech in the NCAA Tournament after getting ejected for elbowing Tennessee's John Fulkerson in the quarterfinals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament.

The Gators shouldn't have much trouble replacing any of the four transfers. Locke was a slow-footed, one-dimensional shooter. Payne, Glover and Osifo were backups who rarely made the Gators better when they were on the floor.

But there's no indication Florida is done dealing with departures. Guards Scottie Lewis and Niels Lane along with forward Samson Ruzhentsev are still weighing their options, according to the team's official website.

Forward Colin Castleton, guard Tyree Appleby, forward Anthony Duruji and center Jason Jitoboh, meanwhile, told White during end-of-season exit interviews that they intend to return.

It's unclear what the future holds for talented swingman Keyontae Johnson, who has not been cleared to practice or play since collapsing on the court during a game in December. The cause of his collapse and his current condition have not been released publicly.

The Gators will be active in the burgeoning transfer portal to rebuild their roster, especially since White signed just one prospect in the 2021 class: guard Kowacie Reeves.

Still, it's a troubling trend for White, who has yet to graduate a single player he signed since replacing NBA-bound Billy Donovan in 2015.

His entire 2016 (Eric Hester, Dontay Bassett and Gorjok Gak) and 2017 (Deaundrae Ballard, Mike Okauru, Chase Johnson and Isaiah Stokes) classes have transferred. Only Keyontae Johnson remains from Florida's 2018 class, which lost talented point guard Andrew Nembhard to Gonzaga last year and now is without Locke.

Payne is the 12th of 18 signees during White's last five years to transfer, leaving the Gators with little continuity and in a constant state of rebuilding.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Recommended Stories

  • Omar Payne becomes fourth Gator to enter transfer portal

    UF Communications Offer: Use promo code UF60 to receive 60 days of FREE PREMIUM access! Florida forward Omar Payne announced that he will enter the NCAA transfer Portal, the fourth Gator to do so this offseason.

  • How Will UCLA Attack Michigan? A View From The Bruins' Side Of Things

    UCLA's Jules Bernard gives his initial impressions of Michigan, and what the Bruins' plan of attack may look like.

  • Wagner On U-M's Balance, Thankfulness To Be Playing Postseason Ball Again

    Balance has been the name of the game for the Michigan Wolverines’ basketball team for much of this season, and that was the story once again during today’s 76-58 blowout win over Florida State in the Elite Eight. Four different U-M players scored in double figures, and yet nobody had more than 14 points. Perhaps the stat will make head coach Juwan Howard happiest surrounding Wagner, though, was the fact that he also racked up five assists, which led the team today.

  • March Madness Daily: Odd Start Times a Result of Cash Crunch

    If an uncanny sense of chronological drift is one of the defining features of the working-from-home era, then the scattered rhythms and weird tipoff times that have characterized the 2021 NCAA men’s basketball tournament have made it the most representative major sporting event of the pandemic era. In compacting March Madness down to a 19-day […]

  • Nemechek frustrated with Crafton after mid-race wreck at Bristol

    John Hunter Nemechek was frustrated with Matt Crafton after a mid-race incident at Bristol Motor Speedway's dirt track.

  • Fordham hires Villanova's Neptune to revive men's basketball

    NEW YORK (AP) Fordham hired longtime Villanova assistant Kyle Neptune on Tuesday to take over a men's basketball program that has had only two winning seasons since joining the Atlantic 10 Conference in 1995. The 36-year-old Neptune grew up in Brooklyn before attending Lehigh, where he played for four years and was a team captain as a senior. ''This is Fordham's time.

  • Suez Canal works to clear backlog as shipping convoys resume

    The Suez Canal expects 140 ships to pass on Tuesday after the freeing of a container ship stranded for nearly a week allowed it to reopen, but experts warned that disruptions to global shipping and at ports could take months to resolve. The blockage threw global supply chains into disarray, threatening costly delays for firms already wrestling with COVID-19 restrictions, and nearly doubled rates for oil product tankers. "We want to reaffirm in a clear message to the world that everything is back to the way it was," Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi told reporters on Tuesday from a platform on the canal, as container ships passed behind him.

  • Megan Thee Stallion donates $50,000 after Atlanta spa shootings: 'Enough is enough'

    Megan Thee Stallion is joining a growing group of of stars speaking out and offering financial support amid a rise in attacks on Asian Americans.

  • Resetting the Lions depth chart after the first two weeks of free agency

    Updating the Detroit Lions depth chart after the first two weeks of free agency

  • 'The Last Cruise' exclusive sneak peek: 'Are we going to go like you are?'

    "The Last Cruise" chronicles a first-person account of the passengers and crew aboard the ill-fated Diamond Princess cruise ship at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Finding the fit: Why Jaycee Horn could be heading to Los Angeles

    Brandon Staley is now the Chargers head coach and is looking to build what he had with the Rams. Could Jaycee Horn be a priority?

  • Exclusive: Investors press companies on human rights in Xinjiang

    A group of religious and socially conscious investors and other funds are ramping up pressure on Western companies over alleged human rights abuses in China's Xinjiang region, highlighting the challenges for brands trying to maintain their business ties amid rising tensions. The group of more than 50 investors, backed by the Interfaith Center on Corporate Responsibility, said it is in the process of contacting more than 40 companies, including H&M, VF Corp, Hugo Boss and Zara-owner Inditex, requesting more information about their supply chains and urging them to quit situations that could lead to human rights abuses.

  • WBB: Sasha Goforth Enters Transfer Portal

    Oregon State freshman guard Sasha Goforth announced via Twitter on Monday evening that she'll be leaving the program and entering the transfer portal. With the 2022 class being heavy on the forward spots, Goforth and Talia Von Oelhoffen were expected to be the crux of the backcourt for the next several seasons.

  • German experts recommend AstraZeneca vaccine only for over 60s

    Germany's vaccine committee, known as STIKO, on Tuesday recommended using AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine only for people aged 60 and over. "After several consultations, STIKO, with the help of external experts, decided by a majority to recommend the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine only for persons aged 60 years and older on the basis of available data on the occurrence of rare but very severe thromboembolic side effects," it said. "Regarding the question of administering the second vaccine dose to younger persons who have already received a first dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, STIKO will issue a supplementary recommendation by the end of April," it added in a statement.

  • States struggle to get rent relief to tenants amid pandemic

    Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced last July that New York would spend $100 million in federal coronavirus relief to help cash-strapped tenants pay months of back rent and avert evictions. More than 57,000 applicants were denied because of criteria set by lawmakers that many said was difficult to meet. New York's experience played out nationwide, with states failing to spend tens of millions of federal dollars aimed at helping renters avoid eviction.

  • 2 most likely reasons why Packers haven’t done anything to Aaron Rodgers’ contract yet

    Nothing has been done between Rodgers and the Packers. Yet. Here are some possible reasons why.

  • Texas two step: Houston, Baylor end Final Four droughts

    Houston overcame a blown 17-point lead to hold off Oregon State 67-61 on Monday night in the NCAA Tournament, reaching the Final Four for the first time in 37 years. Quentin Grimes hit a 3-pointer with 3:21 left to break a 55-all tie. The second-seeded Cougars (28-3) spent the first half building a big lead behind a dominant defense, but they spent the second half hanging on as the 12th-seeded Beavers tried to add one more surprising result to a Midwest Region bracket beset by upsets.

  • Hong Kong: China limits parliament to 'patriots'

    The sweeping changes are the latest efforts by Beijing to step up its influence in Hong Kong.

  • Has Evan Mobley or Jalen Suggs shaken up No. 1 pick debate with NCAA tourney runs?

    The NCAA men's tournament is the biggest stage in college basketball. Which player has impressed NBA scouts the most and who is the safest pick at No. 1? Yahoo Sports breaks down the top three draft prospects and how they've fared in the tournament.

  • Swamp Talk: Coveted grad-transfer schedules Zoom call with UF's Mike White

    Photo by: Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports One of the highly sought-after players in the NCAA Transfer Portal tells GatorsTerritory he has a Zoom call scheduled with Mike White at the University of Florida.