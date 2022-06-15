Omar Khan: We’re thrilled Minkah Fitzpatrick will be in Pittsburgh for the next five years

What was reported earlier is now official, as the Steelers announced the team has signed safety Minkah Fitzpatrick to a new five-year contract.

While the Steelers did not disclose the contract terms, Fitzpatrick will reportedly make over $18.4 million per season with $36 million guaranteed at signing.

“We are very excited to sign Minkah to a new five-year contract,” Steelers General Manager Omar Khan said in a statement. “Minkah is one of the top safeties in the NFL and we are thrilled he will be in Pittsburgh through at least the next five years. When we traded for him, we knew he was going to be an integral part of our defense and we look forward to that continuing as we prepare for the upcoming season.”

The Steelers acquired Fitzpatrick from the Dolphins early in the 2019 season and the safety has excelled as a member of Pittsburgh’s defense. He’s twice been an All-Pro and been selected to the Pro Bowl.

Last season, Fitzpatrick recorded 124 total tackles, nine passes defensed, two interceptions, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.

The 11th overall pick of the 2018 draft, Fitzpatrick has 13 interceptions, 36 passes defensed, four forced fumbles, and five fumble recoveries in his career.

