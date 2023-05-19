The Steelers are signing backup quarterback Mitch Trubisky to a contract extension and a member of the defense may be next up on that front.

Linebacker Alex Highsmith is heading into the final year of his contract after recording 14.5 sacks during the 2022 season. The Steelers typically don’t negotiate contract extensions once the regular season is underway, so there’s a window to get something done with Highsmith before he has a chance to push his price tag even higher with another productive year off the edge.

During a recent appearance on 93.7 The Fan, General Manager Omar Khan indicated that a deal with Highsmith is on his radar screen.

“We don’t like to talk specifically about an individual contract, but I’ll say this, he’s a Steeler,” Khan said. “Since the day he got here, he’s been awesome. He gets better and better every year, and I really hope Alex is here for a long time.”

T.J. Watt is signed through 2025 and extending Highsmith would set them up with an edge rushing corps for several years to come.

Omar Khan: I really hope Alex Highsmith is a Steeler for a long time originally appeared on Pro Football Talk