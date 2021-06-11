Omar Kelly: Ten things that could prevent the Dolphins from making playoffs in 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Omar Kelly, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Miami Dolphins took a significant step forward last season by producing the franchise’s second winning season in a decade.

This upcoming season should be about ensuring they keep moving forward instead of taking a step back — like this organization typically does. To avoid regression, Miami has a few areas of concern that need to be addressed before the regular season, and there is no better time to start tackling these issues than the present.

Here are 10 lingering concerns about the Dolphins moving into the 2021 season.

———

1. There are three things that could keep Tua Tagovailoa from becoming the quarterback he has the potential to be. His mastery of the new, but old offense. His ability to read defenses quickly enough to select the right play and make the right throw in a timely fashion. And finally, concerns about his arm strength. The first two will likely come in time, so don’t expect immediate results from this second-year starter The third one, which started to become concerning late last season when his throws longer than 15 yards began to fade, could impact his career as an NFL starter. But those arm-strength struggles could be a result of the hip injury he suffered in 2019 and might be addressed through rehabilitation to get more torque into his throws.

2. Miami must find a way to make George Godsey and Eric Studesville’s partnership as co-offensive coordinators work. They are under pressure to deliver an offense better than the one Chan Gailey oversaw last season, which was the Dolphins’ most productive scoring offense in 34 years. The Dolphins ranked 15th in scoring (25.3 points per game) and 22nd in yards gained per game (339) during the 2020 season with Gailey as coordinator. Gailey’s unit also ranked third in first-quarter scoring this past season too, which shows that the game plan was solid more often than it wasn’t. Hopefully there’s an upswing with Godsey and Studesville as the architects.

3. The Dolphins need to find a way to create a more explosive offense, which was the reasoning behind the addition of Will Fuller in free agency, and the selection of Jaylen Waddle in the first round. Each of those receivers should instill fear into opposing defensive coordinators, occupying the attention of safeties. Now Miami’s offensive playcallers need to find a way to capitalize on that, getting maximum output from the other playmakers on the field.

4. One way or another, Miami needs to address the fact that linebacker Jerome Baker and tight end Mike Gesicki, two of the team’s bright young stars, are playing on the final year of their rookie deals and want contract extensions before the start of the regular season. Signing both players won’t come cheap. Baker has led the Dolphins in tackles for the past two seasons, and Gesicki is viewed as one of the better young tight ends in the NFL. Miami can use the franchise tag to ensure one of them returns next year, but that would leave the team exposed on the other unless a deal gets done in the next seven months.

5. Miami must find a way to speed up Jevon Holland’s development, because the plan is to have the former Oregon standout the Dolphins selected in the second round serve as the team’s starting free safety. In order to be the linchpin of the secondary, Holland must prove he’s capable of handling all the calls and adjustments needed to prevent breakdowns in the backend of Miami’s defense. On-the-job training will be critical for Holland, but that means Miami must be willing to experience some growing pains. Growing pains at that position usually results in breakdowns that lead to big plays by the opposing offense.

6. Xavien Howard plans to attend mandatory minicamp next week, but that doesn’t mean everything is fine with the Dolphins’ star cornerback. Howard feels like his contract needs to be addressed, considering Byron Jones, his counterpart at cornerback, will earn $16 million more than him over the course of this season and last year. The Dolphins need to avoid creating a rift between Howard and themselves they cannot mend by finding a way to alter his contract to keep him happy and productive. If that can’t be done, Howard and his camp could request a trade.

7. New leaders must step forward because of this offseason’s purge of all but two — Jesse Davis and Elandon Roberts — of last year’s captains. Tagovailoa is forced to become a more vocal leader because of the nature of his position, and the same could be said about Eric Rowe, who will likely be called on to make signal calls until Holland proves he’s ready to handle the responsibility. Other youngsters such as Gaskin, DeVante Parker, Gesicki, Baker, Christian Wilkins and Howard can no longer push that responsibility onto the shoulders of others, because the team needs them to become more vocal and buy into the culture.

8. The Dolphins need to find or develop a new starting center. Whether that’s Matt Skura, Michael Deiter, Cameron Tom or someone else, it would be ideal if someone steps forward and become the engine that drives this offensive line, helping this young line — which features two rookies and three second-year players — take the next step as a unit. Skura has the experience as a starter but needs to prove the shanks that cost him his starting job in Baltimore are in his past. And Deiter, a 2018 third-round pick who started all season at left guard as a rookie, should be given the chance to prove he’s ready to handle a starting role again.

9. Dolphins need to be sure they have adequate pass-rushing pressure, without heavy blitzing, which was the strategy last season. That is why Miami’s front office is flirting with the idea of signing Melvin Ingram, a 10-year veteran who has produced 49 sacks against this team. Ingram, who remains unsigned while he rehabs a knee injury that limited him last season, would complement defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah and Jaelen Phillips, a first-round pick whom the Dolphins plan to use as a linebacker. Ingram’s signing would provide Miami some insurance, but he likely won’t come cheap.

10. The Dolphins must find a way to juice up the running game, getting it to the point where the yards-per-carry average (3.9 last season) is more on par with the NFL’s average from last season (4.3 yards per carry). If that happens, the Dolphins’ offense will be more balanced. Gaskin, who averaged 97.2 scrimmage yards per game last season, which ranked him 10th in the NFL, should be viewed as Miami’s lead back. The Dolphins needs to ensure he remains healthy for the regular season, so finding a complementary back during training camp to avoid wearing Gaskin down is critical.

Recommended Stories

  • Donovan Mitchell, Jazz shake off Clippers in Game 2

    Donovan Mitchell collided with Paul George late in the fourth quarter and stayed down a while.

  • Game Recap: Jazz 117, Clippers 111

    Led by Donovan Mitchells 37 points, the No. 1 seed Jazz defeated the No. 4 seed Clippers, 117-111, in Game 2. Rudy Gobert added 13 points, three blocks and a Playoff career-high 20 rebounds for the Jazz in the victory, while Paul George tallied 27 points, 10 rebounds and six assists for the Clippers in the losing effort. The Jazz lead this best-of-seven series, 2-0, with Game 3 taking place on Saturday, June 12

  • McVay in better mood, says he's better coach with Stafford

    Sean McVay has finally given a bit of real insight into the reasons why the Los Angeles Rams traded Jared Goff for Matthew Stafford. A few hours before the Rams wrapped up their offseason program, McVay responded to a question about his thoughts on Stafford by saying he's a happier, better head coach since the Rams' high-profile quarterback change in March. “I think I’ve been very happy,” McVay said Thursday while on stage at a news conference for the Los Angeles Super Bowl Organizing Committee.

  • Vanessa Porto deemed unfit to compete, fight vs. Ilara Joanne off Bellator 260

    After the Bellator 260 official weigh-ins, Vanessa Porto vs. Ilara Joanne was canceled when the Mohegan commission stepped in.

  • Draymond hilariously reacts to Kevin Durant-P.J. Tucker skirmish

    Draymond called out the league after watching how the Kevin Durant-PJ Tucker incident was handled.

  • Juarez leads Oklahoma past Florida State for fifth title

    Giselle Juarez re-emerged as the star pitcher Oklahoma needed to complement its high-powered offense, and now the Sooners are national champions again. Juarez threw her second consecutive complete game, and Oklahoma beat Florida State 5-1 on Thursday for its fifth Women's College World Series title. The Sooners lacked a dominant pitcher heading into the series but Juarez answered the call, allowing one run on two hits in the decisive Game 3.

  • Jazz put Clippers on ropes again with 2-0 series lead thanks to another huge Donovan Mitchell game

    The Jazz led by as many as 21 before the Clippers rallied, but Donovan Mitchell and Utah made the big shots late to secure a 117-111 win.

  • As teams like Miami pray for right QB, Green Bay’s disrespect of MVP Rodgers is galling | Opinion

    The Green Bay Packers’ continuing, colossal botchery of the Aaron Rodgers situation is epic. If it ends wrong it will stain one of the NFL’s most storied franchises enough to make the ghost of Vince Lombardi weep.

  • Panthers QB Sam Darnold on why he’s not vaccinated; WR shines with Robby Anderson gone

    The NFL’s protocols differ significantly for players who have received COVID-19 vaccines.

  • MLB trade deadline: With 50 days remaining, the biggest names who could be moved by July 30

    Now that teams are starting to chat about potential trades, here are the biggest names in the game who could be moved at the July 30 trade deadline.

  • See Shaquille O'Neal's Daughter Amirah, Who's an NCAA Basketball Star

    Former NBA player Shaquille O'Neal and reality TV star Shaunie O'Neal first got together at the start of the '00s and were married for nine years before they divorced in 2011. While they're no longer a couple, they still share five children. The two have three sons—Myles, 24, Shareef, 21, and Shaqir, 18—and two daughters—Amirah, 19, and Me'arah, 15. Shaquille O'Neal's third daughter, Taahirah, 24, is from his relationship with ex Arnetta Yardbourgh.Unsurprisingly, a few of Shaq's kids are follow

  • Bears, Justin Fields agree to terms on four-year rookie contract

    The Chicago Bears and Justin Fields, the 11th-overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, have come to terms on a four-year, fully guaranteed deal.

  • Olympics-Australian swimmer Groves pulls out of Games trials, citing 'perverts'

    Double Olympic silver medallist Madeline Groves has pulled out of Australia's swimming trials for the Tokyo Games, citing "misogynistic perverts in sport". Groves, who won silver in the 200 metres butterfly and 4x100 medley at the 2016 Rio Games, announced her decision on Instagram before following up with a furious tirade on Twitter on Thursday. In December, Groves wrote on social media that she had made a complaint a few years ago about a man in swimming who stared at her in her swimsuit and made her feel uncomfortable.

  • Mitchell has 37, Jazz beat Clippers 117-111 for 2-0 lead

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) Donovan Mitchell's scoring sent the Utah Jazz into the lead and their defense closed the door. Mitchell scored 37 points and the Jazz forced nine straight misses down the stretch to outlast the Los Angeles Clippers 117-111 on Thursday night and take a 2-0 lead in their Western Conference semifinal series. Mitchell clinched the game with a driving shot with 43 seconds remaining but then appeared to hurt his leg slightly on a foul by Paul George with 10 seconds to play.

  • Kirkland Laing: Remembering the Gifted One who shocked the world and then went missing

    The boxer stunned the great Roberto Duran in Detroit in one of the great performances by a British fighter in USA, before he smoked and smiled and waved goodbye to the millions

  • Bucks blow big lead, then rally to edge Nets 86-83 in Game 3

    Jrue Holiday figured the Brooklyn Nets expected him to call a timeout as soon as he got the ball with his team trailing by one in the final minute. Instead, Holiday delivered just in time to keep the Milwaukee Bucks from falling into a hole from which no NBA team has ever recovered. “I felt like maybe they thought I was going to call a timeout,” Holiday said.

  • Errol Spence Jr. vs. Manny Pacquiao: Algieri says ‘we could get upset’

    Errol Spence Jr. vs. Manny Pacquiao: Chris Algieri, who fought both men, smells a potential upset.

  • Recent Navy grad blocked from joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    A Navy football star who was set to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is no longer allowed to join, per The Capital's Bill Wagner.The backdrop: Cameron Kinley signed with Tampa Bay on May 1, as a Trump-era policy enabled service academy graduates to pursue professional sports.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.That policy was reversed by President Biden's new Secretary of the Navy, Thomas W. Harker. Kinley’s request to delay his commission was denied three

  • Pat Riley fined $25,000 by league for LeBron James comment

    This was more slap on the wrist than fine.

  • Busted: 49ers lose 1 week of rookie development for rule violation

    The San Francisco 49ers had to cut out a week of rookie development because of a rule they broke in rookie minicamp.