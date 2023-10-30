Was Omar Graham Jr. robbed of sack in FSU football's win over Wake Forest?

Florida State football coaches were puzzled by a scoring decision from the 41-16 victory over Wake Forest on Saturday.

On a third and 18, with 9:48 left in the second quarter, Wake Forest quarterback Mitch Griffis dropped back to pass and decided to run when nothing was open down the field. He didn't get too far as he was quickly taken down by FSU linebacker Omar Graham Jr.

With Graham's swift tackle, it looked like he had logged his first career sack and what would've ended up adding to the Seminoles' six total sacks on Griffis.

However, on Monday morning, the FSU coaching staff, to its own confusion, found out that Graham's tackle was not logged as a sack.

"I don't know how that wasn't a sack," defensive coordinator Adam Fuller said. "It was drop back pass, we clogged run lanes, the quarterback ran and we tackled him behind the line of scrimmage. I don't know. You'd have to ask the people that do it."

According to VIQtory, a source dedicated to teaching and educating high school and youth football coaches, a sack occurs when the quarterback drops back to pass and is tackled by a defensive player behind the line of scrimmage.

On the play in question, Griffis did not get a pass off and was taken down by Graham 1-yard behind the line of scrimmage.

Graham finished the game with two tackles, one being logged as a tackle for a loss of yardage. Among the six-team sacks, defensive end Jared Verse had two. FSU went on to win the game, 41-16.

"I thought our third down defense and third down offense was extraordinary," FSU head coach Mike Norvell said. "Our defense was aggressive throughout. Impacted the quarterback. Officially how many, six sacks? Okay, we're at six sacks, which was great."

GAME INFORMATION

Who: No. 4 FSU (8-0, 6-0 ACC) at Pittsburgh (2-6, 1-3)

When/where: 3:30 p.m., Saturday, Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, Penn.

TV/Radio: ESPN/94.9 FM

Live game updates: www.Tallahassee.com; @jackgwilliams, @Ehsan_Kassim, and @JimHenryTALLY on X, formerly Twitter

Jack Williams covers Florida State athletics for Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at jwilliams@tallahassee.com or on Twitter @jackgwilliams.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: FSU football linebacker Omar Graham Jr. not credited with apparent sack versus Wake Forest