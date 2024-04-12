Omar Bugiel: AFC Wimbledon striker signs new two-year contract

AFC Wimbledon striker Omar Bugiel has signed a new two-year contract with the League Two club.

The 30-year-old has scored 11 goals in all competitions for the Dons this season.

The Lebanon international moved to Plough Lane from London rivals Sutton United last summer.

"From day one when I signed here I told everyone what I was all about and I'm pretty sure that I've backed that up this year," he told the club's website.

"I've tried to perform week in and week out, aiming to be consistent, and it's great to extend my stay here."

Wimbledon are eighth League Two, one place and three points below the play-off spots, with three games remaining.

They are away to Swindon Town on Saturday.