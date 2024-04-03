Oman vs Namibia LIVE: Cricket score and updates from Namibia in Oman 2024

A general view of a cricket ball (Getty Images)

Follow live coverage of Oman vs Namibia from the Namibia in Oman 2024 today.

Follow all the latest live coverage of today's match in the live blog below:

14:04

11.1

FOUR! Jan Frylinck to Aqib Ilyas. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, well timed past third man for 4 runs.

14:03

10.6

Dylan Leicher to Ayaan Khan. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to point for no runs.

14:02

10.5

Dylan Leicher to Ayaan Khan. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, leading edge to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Frylinck.

14:02

10.4

Dylan Leicher to Ayaan Khan. Length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Scholtz.

14:01

10.3

OUT! Caught. Dylan Leicher to Naseem Khushi. Length ball, off stump on the front foot flick, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep square leg, caught by Kotze.

13:59

10.2

SIX! Dylan Leicher to Naseem Khushi. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control over long off for 6 runs.

13:56

9.6

Simon Shikongo to Aqib Ilyas. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to fourth slip for no runs, fielded by Wiese.

13:56

9.5

FOUR! Simon Shikongo to Aqib Ilyas. Length ball, to leg on the front foot sweeping, well timed in the air under control past deep backward square leg for 4 runs.

13:55

9.4

SIX! Simon Shikongo to Aqib Ilyas. Length ball, off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, well timed in the air under control over long off for 6 runs.

13:55

9.3

Simon Shikongo to Naseem Khushi. Full toss, outside off stump down the track Slog, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Leicher.

13:54

9.2

FOUR! Simon Shikongo to Naseem Khushi. Length ball, to leg on the front foot sweeping, past fine leg for 4 runs.

13:53

9.1

Simon Shikongo to Aqib Ilyas. Length ball, to leg on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run.

13:52

8.6

Dylan Leicher to Aqib Ilyas. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Trumpelmann.

13:51

8.5

Dylan Leicher to Naseem Khushi. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Lungameni.

13:50

8.3

Dylan Leicher to Naseem Khushi. Length ball, to leg on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run.

13:50

8.2

Dylan Leicher to Aqib Ilyas. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run.

13:49

7.6

Bernard Scholtz to Naseem Khushi. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

13:49

7.5

Bernard Scholtz to Naseem Khushi. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

13:49

7.4

Bernard Scholtz to Naseem Khushi. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 2 runs.

13:49

7.2

Bernard Scholtz to Naseem Khushi. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

13:48

6.6

Jan Frylinck to Aqib Ilyas. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run.

13:45

6.5

Jan Frylinck to Aqib Ilyas. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep backward point for 2 runs, fielded by Scholtz.

13:44

6.4

Jan Frylinck to Naseem Khushi. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to cover for 1 run, fielded by Scholtz.

13:43

6.3

SIX! Jan Frylinck to Naseem Khushi. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.

13:42

6.2

Jan Frylinck to Naseem Khushi. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Shikongo.

13:42

6.1

Jan Frylinck to Naseem Khushi. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Scholtz.

13:40

5.6

Bernard Scholtz to Aqib Ilyas. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, outside edge to third man for 2 runs, fielded by Wiese.

13:40

5.5

FOUR! Bernard Scholtz to Aqib Ilyas. Stock length ball, to leg on the front foot sweeping, well timed past deep backward square leg for 4 runs.

13:38

5.4

OUT! Caught & Bowled. Bernard Scholtz to Jatinder Singh. Stock length ball, off stump down the track driving, mis-timed back to bowler, caught by Scholtz.

13:37

5.3

Bernard Scholtz to Jatinder Singh. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Wiese.

13:37

5.2

Bernard Scholtz to Naseem Khushi. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot sweeping, hit pad to short third man for 1 run, fielded by Kotze.

13:36

5.1

Bernard Scholtz to Naseem Khushi. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Erasmus.

13:35

4.6

David Wiese to Naseem Khushi. Yorker, off stump down the track driving, to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Leicher.

13:34

4.5

David Wiese to Jatinder Singh. Length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Shikongo.

13:34

4.4

David Wiese to Naseem Khushi. Yorker, to leg on the back foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Shikongo.

13:33

4.3

SIX! David Wiese to Naseem Khushi. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs.

13:33

4.2

David Wiese to Naseem Khushi. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, mis-timed back to bowler for no runs.

13:32

4.1

David Wiese to Naseem Khushi. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot flick, hit pad to short leg for no runs, fielded by Green.

13:31

3.6

Ruben Trumpelmann to Naseem Khushi. Length ball, to leg on the back foot working, thick edge to short extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Frylinck.

13:30

3.5

Wide Ruben Trumpelmann to Naseem Khushi. Bouncer, down leg side ducked Leave, Left for 1 run, fielded by Green.

13:30

3.5

FOUR! Ruben Trumpelmann to Naseem Khushi. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs.

13:29

3.4

Ruben Trumpelmann to Jatinder Singh. Length ball, middle stump down the track working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Shikongo.

13:28

3.3

Wide Ruben Trumpelmann to Jatinder Singh. Back of a length, off stump on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Green.

13:28

3.2

Ruben Trumpelmann to Jatinder Singh. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, missed for no runs, fielded by Green.

13:27

3.1

Ruben Trumpelmann to Jatinder Singh. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Frylinck.

13:26

2.6

Tangeni Lungameni to Naseem Khushi. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Green.

13:25

2.5

Tangeni Lungameni to Naseem Khushi. Length ball, outside off stump down the track Slog, missed for no runs, fielded by Green.

13:25

2.4

Tangeni Lungameni to Jatinder Singh. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Shikongo.

13:24

2.3

FOUR! Tangeni Lungameni to Jatinder Singh. Length ball, outside off stump down the track Steer, well timed past deep point for 4 runs.

13:23

2.2

Tangeni Lungameni to Naseem Khushi. Length ball, off stump on the front foot Slog, inside edge to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Wiese.

13:23

2.1

Tangeni Lungameni to Naseem Khushi. Length ball, off stump on the front foot Slog, missed for no runs, fielded by Green.

13:22

1.6

David Wiese to Naseem Khushi. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, thick edge to short third man for 1 run, shy attempt by Scholtz, fielded by Lungameni.

13:21

1.5

David Wiese to Naseem Khushi. Half volley, off stump on the front foot flick, to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Leicher.

13:21

1.4

David Wiese to Naseem Khushi. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Green.

13:20

1.3

SIX! David Wiese to Naseem Khushi. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control over deep square leg for 6 runs.

13:19

1.2

David Wiese to Naseem Khushi. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Frylinck.

13:17

0.6

Tangeni Lungameni to Jatinder Singh. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

13:17

0.5

Tangeni Lungameni to Jatinder Singh. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Erasmus.

13:16

0.4

Tangeni Lungameni to Naseem Khushi. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Scholtz.

13:16

0.2

Tangeni Lungameni to Naseem Khushi. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid on for no runs.

13:16

0.1

NEW BALL. Tangeni Lungameni to Naseem Khushi. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot flick, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs.

13:01

19.6

FOUR! Fayyaz Butt to Bernard Scholtz. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past long off for 4 runs.

13:00

19.5

Fayyaz Butt to Bernard Scholtz. Full toss, down leg side on the back foot working, missed for no runs, fielded by Khushi.

13:00

19.4

Fayyaz Butt to Bernard Scholtz. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed to silly mid off for 2 runs, shy attempt by Butt, fielded by.

12:59

19.3

Fayyaz Butt to Simon Shikongo. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, thick edge to deep point for 1 run, fielded by M.

12:58

19.2

OUT! Bowled. Fayyaz Butt to Dylan Leicher. Yorker, off stump on the front foot driving, missed.

12:57

19.1

OUT! Caught. Fayyaz Butt to Jan Frylinck. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long on, caught by Khan.

12:55

18.6

Mohammad Nadeem to Jan Frylinck. Yorker, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to short third man for 1 run, fielded by Goud.

12:54

18.4

OUT! Caught. Mohammad Nadeem to Ruben Trumpelmann. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, outside edge, caught by Khushi.

12:52

18.3

Mohammad Nadeem to Ruben Trumpelmann. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot pulling, missed for no runs, fielded by Khushi.

12:52

18.2

Mohammad Nadeem to Jan Frylinck. Length ball, to leg on the back foot pulling, mis-timed to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Sulehri.

12:51

18.1

Mohammad Nadeem to Ruben Trumpelmann. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Khan.

12:50

17.6

FOUR! Fayyaz Butt to Jan Frylinck. Yorker, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, well timed past third man for 4 runs.

12:49

17.5

Fayyaz Butt to Ruben Trumpelmann. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Khan.

12:48

17.4

Fayyaz Butt to Jan Frylinck. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Khan.

12:48

17.3

Fayyaz Butt to Ruben Trumpelmann. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Singh.

12:47

17.2

FOUR! Fayyaz Butt to Ruben Trumpelmann. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.

12:46

17.1

FOUR! Fayyaz Butt to Ruben Trumpelmann. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, bottom edge past third man for 4 runs.

12:45

16.6

Kaleemullah to Ruben Trumpelmann. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Sulehri.

12:44

16.5

Kaleemullah to Ruben Trumpelmann. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Sulehri.

12:43

16.3

Kaleemullah to Jan Frylinck. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, missed for no runs, fielded by Khushi.

12:43

16.2

Kaleemullah to Ruben Trumpelmann. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Singh.

12:42

16.1

FOUR! Kaleemullah to Ruben Trumpelmann. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long off for 4 runs.

12:40

15.6

Wide Aqib Ilyas to Ruben Trumpelmann. Leg spinner length ball, down leg side on the back foot pulling, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Khushi.

12:40

15.6

Aqib Ilyas to Ruben Trumpelmann. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot sweeping, in the air under control to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Kail.

12:39

15.5

FOUR! Aqib Ilyas to Ruben Trumpelmann. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, well timed past deep square leg for 4 runs.

12:39

15.4

Aqib Ilyas to Jan Frylinck. Off break length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Khan.

12:38

15.2

Aqib Ilyas to Jan Frylinck. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs.

12:38

15.1

Aqib Ilyas to Jan Frylinck. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, inside edge to short leg for no runs, fielded by Khushi.

12:37

14.5

Samay Shrivastava to Ruben Trumpelmann. Googly length ball, off stump on the front foot sweeping, hit pad for no runs, fielded by Khushi.

12:36

14.4

Samay Shrivastava to Jan Frylinck. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by.

12:36

14.3

Samay Shrivastava to Jan Frylinck. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the back foot working, back to bowler for no runs.

12:35

14.2

Samay Shrivastava to Jan Frylinck. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Khushi.

12:34

13.6

Aqib Ilyas to Ruben Trumpelmann. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the back foot driving, mis-timed to silly point for no runs, fielded by Khan.

12:34

13.5

Aqib Ilyas to Ruben Trumpelmann. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot working, back to bowler for no runs.

12:33

13.4

Aqib Ilyas to Ruben Trumpelmann. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Khushi.

12:33

13.3

Aqib Ilyas to Ruben Trumpelmann. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Goud.

12:32

13.1

Aqib Ilyas to Jan Frylinck. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run.

12:31

12.6

OUT! Bowled. Samay Shrivastava to David Wiese. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, missed.

12:30

12.5

Samay Shrivastava to Jan Frylinck. Leg spinner length ball, to leg on the back foot pulling, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Goud.

