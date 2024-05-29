Omaha twins transfer to Nebraska softball

The Nebraska softball team made two additions via the transfer portal on Monday. Hannah and Lauren Camenzind announced they will transfer from Arkansas to Nebraska for the 2025 season.

The Omaha natives won two state titles for Omaha Skutt before heading to Arkansas. Hannah is a left-handed pitcher who was on the All-SEC second team, finishing with a record of 9-1 and a 3.07 ERA.

Lauren is a catcher who hit .292 with a .377 on-base percentage and a .338 slugging percentage. She also recorded one home run, eight doubles, 19 RBI, and 18 runs scored.

Following their transfer, the twins will have two years of eligibility remaining.

home ❤️ couldn’t be more thankful and excited to be coming home to represent Nebraska. this program is something special. husker softball we’re ready! pic.twitter.com/o9S6Ocn12s — hannah camenzind (@camenzindhannah) May 27, 2024

