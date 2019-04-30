Omaha Beach 4-1 Kentucky Derby favorite after post draw

Omaha Beach drew the No. 12 post position for the Kentucky Derby on Saturday and was installed as a 4-1 betting favorite.

Game Winner will start outside at No. 16 and has 5-1 odds to top the 20-horse field.

The post draw for the Kentucky Derby was Tuesday.

Omaha Beach, trained by Richard Mandella, is on a three-race winning streak. Game Winner is trained by Bob Baffert, who also trains Improbable. The colt running out of the No. 5 post is the third favorite at 6-1, along with Roadster, another Baffert entry.

Baffert horses are experiencing an unprecedented run of success at Churchill Downs. Last year, Justify claimed the Triple Crown, giving Baffert two Triple Crown winners in four years. The other was American Pharoah in 2015.

--Field Level Media