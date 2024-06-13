Omaha already unforgettable for UNC baseball as Tar Heels prep for Friday’s CWS opener

After two days and two practices navigating the uncharted waters, North Carolina baseball coach Scott Forbes said his Tar Heels are already embracing aspects of the College World Series that they’ll never forget.

The tenured-assistant-turned-head-coach also soaked in the atmosphere during the team’s Thursday practice.

It’s his first time leading the Heels—a mix of experienced upperclassmen and promising freshmen—into Omaha. None of them played on UNC’s last qualifying team in 2018.

The first team to arrive at the ballpark earlier this week on Tuesday took that extra time to internalize the stage.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, never going to forget this,” freshman pitcher Jason DeCaro said on Thursday. “Trying to take it all in and just enjoy it.”

DeCaro went from touted recruit to ace bound for Omaha over the course of a season.

Forbes knew this freshman class had special potential when it arrived on campus. He thought the class could add depth, especially on the mound. The class proved him right.

In addition to DeCaro, Olin Johnson has scattered nine earned across 16.1 innings. Folger Boaz struck out 38 batters in 39 innings. Outside of his final appearance against Miami, Francesco Capocci allowed just one earned run in four appearances.

DeCaro credited the team’s leadership for providing advice on and off the field for helping this freshman class adjust.

“I think that’s been really big from day one,” he said. “Just kind of having them by our side and if you have any questions you can ask them. So that’s been huge.”

Veteran players feel urgency

Those older guys, ones like Parks Harber and Vance Honeycutt, arrived in Omaha with added urgency. They will play their last college game over the course of the next 10 days on the manicured grass at Charles Schwab Field.

The Georgia transfer infielder is proud of that.

“I think I’m just super fortunate to play my last game of college baseball in Omaha,” Harber said. “I think this is really special.”

Honeycutt added that while the anticipation is a feeling worth savoring, they’re treating every game day like a normal game day. Wake up, prepare and play ball.

“It’s the same game, just on a bigger stage,” Honeycutt said. “I think just being able to really soak it in, but also understand the real reason why you’re here and just really have fun with it.”

Then Harber pivoted. And his ambitions—the team’s ambition—laid bare.

“I just want to go out there and do the things we’ve done all season knowing I really, really want to finish my career with a national title,” Harber said.

Familiar first opponent

The first obstacle between Tar Heels and their goal is ACC rival Virginia at 2 p.m. Friday in the CWS opener. They’ll throw everything at the Cavaliers—which took two games off UNC when they met in league play back in April.

Aidan Haugh will be available out of the bullpen, Forbes said.

Without locking in his second starter, Forbes said Shea Sprague will get the nod on Sunday.

Forbes doesn’t plan on delivering an inspiring pre-game speech ahead of Friday’s first pitch. This team, the same one that was voted to finish second to Virginia in the preseason division rankings, has played with something to prove. The only thing he plans to say is the same thing he told them before the heart-pounding games against LSU and the edge-of-your-seat super regional wins against West Virginia.

This is why they chose Chapel Hill.

“You came to North Carolina because you wanted to play in the College World Series,” Forbes said.

At long last, they finally are.

