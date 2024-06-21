Olympique Marseille ask Monza for Colpani

Sky Sport Italia claim that Roberto De Zerbi has requested Monza attacking midfielder Andrea Colpani at Olympique Marseille and a deal can be done for €20m.

Although not official yet, De Zerbi is widely expected to take over at Marseille this summer after leaving Brighton and Hove Albion.

He is already working to revamp the squad and that could well include an Italian influence in the form of Colpani.

De Zerbi intrigued by Colpani

The 25-year-old impressed this season at Monza with eight goals and four assists in 38 Serie A appearances, even earning a call-up to the Italy squad.

Colpani had also been linked with Lazio and Fiorentina, but Sky Sport Italia transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio maintains Olympique Marseille can complete a swoop for €20m including bonuses.

He is a product of the Atalanta youth academy and also had a loan spell at Trapani before his move to Monza, which was completed for €9m in the summer of 2022.