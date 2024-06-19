🚨 Olympique Lyonnais Féminin announce new head coach

Olympique Lyonnais Féminin have announced former Juventus and Arsenal women's boss Joe Montemurro as their new head coach.

The French side, who lost the Women's Champions League final to Barcelona, parted ways with Sonia Bompastor last month, with the defender-turned-coach joining Chelsea to replace Emma Hayes.

Now, they have lined up their replacement in the form of Montemurro, who won five trophies during his time with Juventus.

He will take charge on July 4th, and has signed a two year deal with the French outfit.

Joe Montemurro est nommé nouvel entraîneur de l'Olympique Lyonnais Féminin. ⤵️



— OL Féminin (@OLfeminin) June 19, 2024

Montemurro told the media: “I am extremely honoured to be part of such an exceptional organization as Olympique Lyonnais, the world leader in women's football. When I think of Lyon, I think of high level professionalism and excellence. Facing this team always represented the pinnacle of football for me. It has always brought me joy and inspiration. »