Olympics Women’s Basketball: Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi earn 5th gold medals

A quintet of gold medals for Team USA's Bird and Taurasi

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi have seen incredible success on every level for women's basketball. The former UConn stars became the first women's basketball Olympians to win a fifth gold medal as their team downed Japan for the title in the Tokyo games. Teresa Edwards won four golds and one bronze. Lisa Leslie and Tamika Catchings each earned four golds.

2004: Athens gold

(AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

USA's Sue Bird, left, and Diana Taurasi, right, cheer from the bench near the end of their 66-62 victory against Russia in the women's basketball semifinal.

2008: Beijing Games

Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports\

Australia forward Penny Taylor shoots between USA guards Diana Taurasi (12) and Sue Bird (6) during the women's basketball gold medal basketball gam

2012

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

2012

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

United States players Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird and Swin Cash and Angel McCoughtry and Seimone Augustus and Maya Moore and Candace Parker huddle

2016: Rio

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

2016: Rio

Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

USA guards Diana Taurasi (12) and Sue Bird (6) pose for a picture with head coach Geno Auriemma after beating Spain in the women's basketball gold medal match

2021: Tokyo

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

2021: Tokyo

(Photo by THOMAS COEX/AFP via Getty Images)

2021: Tokyo

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

2021: Tokyo

James Lang-USA TODAY Sports

2021: Tokyo

James Lang-USA TODAY Sports

2021: Tokyo

James Lang-USA TODAY Sports

2021: Tokyo

(AP Photo/Eric Gay)

2021: Tokyo

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

2021: Tokyo

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

2021: Tokyo

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

2021: Tokyo

Aug 8, 2021; Saitama, Japan; United States guard Sue Bird (6) and United States guard Diana Taurasi (12) celebrate winning the gold medal against Japan in the women's basketball gold medal match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Saitama Super Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

Tokyo: 2021

(Photo by THOMAS COEX/AFP via Getty Images)

Tokyo: 2021

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Tokyo: 2021

. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Tokyo: 2021

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Tokyo: 2021

(Photo by ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images)

1

1