Olympics-Volleyball-U.S. down China, world champs Serbia beat Japan

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Toshiki Hashimoto
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Toshiki Hashimoto

TOKYO (Reuters) - The United States dealt China a second consecutive straight sets defeat in women's volleyball to leave the defending champions in danger of missing out on the knockout stages.

The Americans, bronze medallists at Rio in 2016, have won five Olympic medals in the event but never gold. Their 29-27 25-22 25-21 victory moved them to the top of Pool B without dropping a set, having beaten Argentina in their opener.

Jordan Thompson, the Americans' 24-year-old opposite hitter who is competing in her first Games, impressed again, top-scoring with 34 points to set a Tokyo 2020 record.

"We wanted to serve tough and stick with a solid block setup. We tried to have a short memory when we made mistakes or China made a great kill," Thompson, who also made four blocks and hit two aces, said.

"China is a legendary team with some of the best players in the world. They pushed us, they'll be back."

China, who were stunned in straight sets by Turkey in their first match, are fifth in Pool B without a point. Only the top four qualify for the quarter-finals.

Coach Lang Ping said the players were "nervous", adding that skipper and top scorer Zhu Ting (18 points) was playing with a problem in her wrist.

"I've never seen Zhu Ting be a non-factor in a game as she was two days ago against Turkey when she got subbed out twice," U.S. coach Karch Kiraly said.

"Today she was back to more of herself. There's tape on her wrist and people say there is something going on but we can't worry about that. She's the bedrock of China's team."

Reigning world champions Serbia leapfrogged Japan to top Pool A after beating the hosts 25-23 25-16 26-24 with Tijana Boskovic matching Thompson's 34 points.

Boskovic's spikes on crucial points when the scores were tied late in the first and third sets proved to be the difference, while Serbia also made 11 blocks.

"I'm really happy we finished the game in straight sets," Boskovic said. "Japan played great defence. Our defence was pretty good too but we can do even better."

Earlier, the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) team claimed their first win in Tokyo with a 25-19 25-15 25-13 victory over bottom side Argentina, with Nataliya Goncharova scoring 17 points and making four blocks.

(Reporting by Toshiki Hashimoto in Tokyo and Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; editing by John Stonestreet)

Recommended Stories

  • McKayla Maroney Became an Olympic Icon a Decade Ago. See Her Now.

    Almost 10 years ago, the Fierce Five made headlines competing in the 2012 London Olympics. The members of the legendary team each became famous in their own right: Gabby Douglas, McKayla Maroney, Aly Raisman, Kyla Ross, and Jordyn Wieber. Viewers tuned in as the five young women led Team U.S.A. to gold in the team all-around competition. They won by a landslide of five points, which is almost unheard of in the sport. But Maroney became well known for more than just her almost perfectly scored pe

  • Olympic medal count: Table of medals so far at Tokyo 2020

    Japan lead the medal table but Great Britain have surged towards the top

  • Olympics-Gymnastics-Top women eliminated in Tokyo by a technicality

    (Reuters) -Sixteen-year-old Viktoria Listunova won the women’s artistic gymnastics all-around title at both the European and Russian Championships earlier this year. However, despite placing sixth overall in the qualifying round on Sunday, the Russian Olympic Committee athlete will not get the chance to try for another all-around crown at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. There is a long list of athletes who over the years have been left out of Olympic finals because of the two-per-country rule, first introduced at the 1976 Montreal Games for apparatus finals.

  • Best images of the Tokyo Olympics: Day 3

    Take a look at some of the incredible imagery from the talented photographers on the ground in Japan.

  • Lydia Jacoby stunned the Tokyo Olympics. Last year, she was planning to come as a fan

    Lydia Jacoby planned on being in Tokyo as a fan. Then COVID happened. Now she's a gold medalist.

  • 'Russia' continues to make mockery of Olympic ban

    The IOC claimed it punished Russia for its vast doping scandal. Try telling that to the four guys in Russia colors who just won the men's gymnastics competition.

  • Hockey player suspended after bizarre post-match brawl at Olympics

    An Argentinian hockey player has received a suspension following a bizarre end-of-match fracas at the Olympics.

  • Why 1 Volleyball Player Always Wears a Different Color During an Olympic Match

    When you're watching volleyball at the Tokyo Olympics, you might notice a player wearing a different colored jersey than the rest of their team. There's a good reason for their standout appearance: you've just spotted the libero, a specialized player whose unique role requires them to be easily visible at all times.

  • Shohei Ono: Judo's elusive star dominates another Olympics

    Shohei Ono made two of his first three opponents cry when he returned to judo at the Tokyo Olympics after 18 mysterious months away. Loud, body-shaking sobs emanated from the men who had to walk behind Ono in defeat through the otherwise hushed halls of the Budokan, giving voice to the anguish of extraordinary athletes whose lifetimes of preparation had still left them unequipped to survive four minutes against Japan's elusive judo superstar. Turkey's Bilal Çiloğlu, the world's No. 9 lightweight, screamed and put his fists to his head after Ono pinned him helplessly to the tatami for an ippon, his wails echoing down the corridors.

  • Day 3 roundup: Ledecky's good loss, 13-year-old medalists, fans coming?

    Rounding up the big stories from the third day of the Tokyo Olympics.

  • The world's most dominant table tennis nation finally takes a loss

    Before its loss in Monday's mixed-doubles final, China had claimed every Olympic table tennis gold medal since 2008.

  • Olympics betting: Team USA basketball odds continue to drop after loss to France

    The U.S. dropped its Olympic opener to France in Tokyo on Sunday, 83-76.

  • Dynasties damaged: Team USA has a fight on its hands

    Early struggles for men's hoops, women's gymnastics and women's soccer mean that traditional Team USA dynasties will have to work for gold this year.

  • Olympic broadcasters curb sexual images of female athletes

    At an Olympics aiming to set the highest level of television standards, the head of broadcasting at the Tokyo Games is trying to banish overly sexualized images of female athletes. “You will not see in our coverage some things that we have been seeing in the past, with details and close-up on parts of the body,” Olympic Broadcasting Services chief executive Yiannis Exarchos said Monday. Gymnasts from Germany sent a message against uniforms they believe exploit their sexuality by competing in Tokyo wearing unitards that covered their legs to the ankle.

  • Weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz wins first-ever gold for Philippines, ending 97-year drought

    The Philippines has participated in the Summer Olympics since 1924

  • Sha’Carri Richardson, Alen Hadzic and our unending forgiveness for white male athletes

    The differing treatment of a black female athlete and a white male in the run-up to the Olympics show the double standards that permeate sport The US sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson (left), who was suspended for a positive test for marijuana, and Alen Hadzic, an alternate on the US fencing team who has faced accusations of sexual assault. Photograph: Getty Images In seemingly less time than Sha’Carri Richardson’s world-stopping, 100m triumph at the US trials, the matter of her Olympic-disqualifyin

  • Vikings waive Jaylen Twyman

    Rookie defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman reported to Vikings training camp over the weekend, but he won’t be playing for the team this season. Twyman was shot four times while in Washington, D.C. last month and avoided major injury, but the Vikings announced on Monday that the sixth-round pick has been waived with a non-football injury [more]

  • Best images of the Tokyo Olympics: Day 4

    Take a look at some of the incredible imagery from the talented photographers on the ground in Japan.

  • U.S. women's gymnastics may not be the lock for gold everyone predicted

    After a shaky day of qualifying, the U.S. women's gymnastics team isn't looking like a lock for gold.

  • Tokyo Olympics: How to Watch Simone Biles, USA Gymnasts in Team Final

    HOW TO WATCH: Watch the womens gymnastics team final live on the Olympic channel. You can stream full coverage at here or with the Team USA tracker here.