Olympics-Volleyball-U.S. down China, world champs Serbia beat Japan

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Toshiki Hashimoto
·2 min read
Volleyball - Women's Pool B - China v United States
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Toshiki Hashimoto

TOKYO (Reuters) - The United States dealt China a second consecutive straight sets defeat in women's volleyball to leave the defending champions in danger of missing out on the knockout stages.

The Americans, bronze medallists at Rio in 2016, have won five Olympic medals in the event but never gold. Their 29-27 25-22 25-21 victory moved them to the top of Pool B without dropping a set, having beaten Argentina in their opener.

Jordan Thompson, the Americans' 24-year-old opposite hitter who is competing in her first Games, impressed again, top-scoring with 34 points to set a Tokyo 2020 record.

"We wanted to serve tough and stick with a solid block setup. We tried to have a short memory when we made mistakes or China made a great kill," Thompson, who also made four blocks and hit two aces, said.

"China is a legendary team with some of the best players in the world. They pushed us, they'll be back."

China, who were stunned in straight sets by Turkey in their first match, are fifth in Pool B without a point. Only the top four qualify for the quarter-finals.

Coach Lang Ping said the players were "nervous", adding that skipper and top scorer Zhu Ting (18 points) was playing with a problem in her wrist.

"I've never seen Zhu Ting be a non-factor in a game as she was two days ago against Turkey when she got subbed out twice," U.S. coach Karch Kiraly said.

"Today she was back to more of herself. There's tape on her wrist and people say there is something going on but we can't worry about that. She's the bedrock of China's team."

Reigning world champions Serbia leapfrogged Japan to top Pool A after beating the hosts 25-23 25-16 26-24 with Tijana Boskovic matching Thompson's 34 points.

Boskovic's spikes on crucial points when the scores were tied late in the first and third sets proved to be the difference, while Serbia also made 11 blocks.

"I'm really happy we finished the game in straight sets," Boskovic said. "Japan played great defence. Our defence was pretty good too but we can do even better."

Earlier, the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) team claimed their first win in Tokyo with a 25-19 25-15 25-13 victory over bottom side Argentina, with Nataliya Goncharova scoring 17 points and making four blocks.

(Reporting by Toshiki Hashimoto in Tokyo and Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; editing by John Stonestreet)

Recommended Stories

  • Olympics-Badminton-Japan's winning streak ends, China still unbeaten

    Japanese shuttlers had won 15 straight matches at the Tokyo Games but that incredible streak came to a halt on Tuesday with losses in both men's and women's doubles, leaving badminton superpower China as the only nation yet to taste defeat. Japan's Takeshi Kamura and Keigo Sonoda were overwhelmed by towering Chinese duo Li Jun Hui and Liu Yu Chen, who both stand over 1.90m tall and rained down well-angled smashes to win 21-14 21-16 in just 38 minutes. China has long been the dominant force at the Games, winning 41 medals since badminton became an Olympic sport in 1992 -- more than double the combined tally of Indonesia and South Korea, the second and third most successful countries.

  • M. Night Shyamalan Prefers Quirky ‘Lady in the Water’ Over ‘Sixth Sense,’ Which Is Too Neat

    Shyamalan said there's "a suit and tie quality" to "Sixth Sense" that he doesn't find too much of an affinity for.

  • Philippines' Duterte taunts ICC, saying war on drugs far from over

    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said on Monday the battle against narcotics is far from over, more than five years after he began a brutal war on drugs that has killed thousands and prompted an accusation of possible crimes against humanity. Duterte, in his last State of the Nation address, defended the campaign, saying it had brought down crime and improved peace and order. "We still have long way in our fight against the proliferation of drugs," Duterte said in his nearly three-hour address, which many had expected would focus on the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Russia edges Japan, China for gold in men's gymnastics

    Nikita Nagornyy huddled with the rest of the Russian men's gymnastics team, stared at the scoreboard and waited. What in reality was only a few moments seemed like forever to the group representing the Russian Olympic Committee. When the score for Nagornyy's floor routine finally flashed — 14.600, just enough to slide past Japan and into first — the reigning world champion erupted in joy, tears and gleeful shouts of his country's name.

  • US beach volleyball player Phil Dalhausser says Team USA 'busted me out' of quarantine hotel

    US men's beach volleyball player Phil Dalhausser wins second match of pool play, despite being forced to serve a quarantine due to COVID protocols.

  • Japan women beat France 74-70 in their Olympic hoops opener

    Saki Hayashi scored 12 points and Moeko Nagaoka added 11 to help Japan beat France 74-70 on Tuesday in the Olympic opener for both teams. It was a tight game throughout and Japan led 52-49 after three quarters before France quickly tied it at 55 with 6:48 left. Maki Takada's three-point play with 1:15 left gave Japan a 69-68 lead.

  • In a flooded part of Germany, the high-tech warning sirens failed. But a monk ringing the medieval 'storm bell' sounded the alarm.

    Brother Dirk of Beyenburg used a bell system that had been in place since the Middle Ages to alert residents.

  • TikTok sensation 'Here Comes the Boy' cat now has an official Instagram account

    The original video, uploaded on June 30, has been viewed more than 28 million times and has been liked more than 7 million times.

  • Olympics-Basketball-Spain coach furious over 'dangerous' wait for dressing room

    Spain basketball coach Sergio Scariolo hit out at the Tokyo 2020 organisers after his side were made to wait almost half an hour before being allowed back into the dressing room following their 88-77 Group C victory over hosts Japan on Monday.

  • U.S., Japan softball teams play for more than gold at Tokyo Games

    TOKYO – When the U.S. and Japan take the field in Yokohama on Tuesday, they are playing for more than just a gold medal. As badly as both teams want to win, they also want to show the world their sport deserves a permanent place in the Olympics.Why it matters: Softball is returning to the Olympics after a 12-year absence, but its long-term Olympic future is uncertain, with the sport not part of the 2024 Games in Paris and plans up in the air after that.Get market news worthy of your time with Ax

  • Olympics-Beach Volleyball-Ludwig shines as Germany beat Japan, Canada moves into last-16

    Defending Olympic beach volleyball champion Laura Ludwig of Germany rebounded from an opening defeat with an all-round display as she and partner Margareta Kozuch beat hosts Japan in straight sets at Shiokaze Park on Monday. Having lost to Switzerland, the German duo trailed in both sets to Japan's Miki Ishii and Megumi Murakami before mounting comebacks to win 21-17 22-20.

  • USA Softball walks off again to stay unbeaten before gold-medal game against Japan

    Kelsey Stewart hit a solo shot to right field to give USA Softball another walk-off win.

  • Lucid Goes Public. It’s the Fourth Most Valuable EV Stock Now.

    Lucid and Churchill Capital wrapped up their merger. The stock's symbol is now LDIC, rather than CCIV.

  • ‘It’s unheard of’: How Katie Ledecky excels as both an endurance and speed swimmer

    The American swimmer is extraordinary over short distances but she has also mastered skills that make her almost unbeatable over 1500m Katie Ledecky: ‘It’s like having a track athlete who can run the 100m all the way up to the 1500’. Photograph: Martin Meissner/AP After Katie Ledecky versus Ariarne Titmus, prepare for Ledecky against herself. That’s how it seems, anyway, when the American swims the 1500m freestyle: she is so superior to her rivals that only a major – and highly unlikely – techni

  • Slant Nose Widebody Porsche 997 Is Absolutely Wicked

    This beastly beauty resides in Tokyo, Japan.

  • Democratic Sen. Mark Warner would support 'small carve-out' on filibuster to pass voting-rights legislation

    "If we have to do a small carve out on filibuster for voting rights - that is the only area where I'd allow that kind of reform," Warner said.

  • Tokyo Olympics: Kevin Durant meets his biggest fan from Belgium

    Julie Vanloo, a 28-year-old professional basketball player for Belgium, realizes her dream of meeting Kevin Durant.

  • US women's volleyball hands China 2nd straight loss

    The expected Olympic showdown between the top two women's volleyball teams in the world turned out to be a one-sided affair. The U.S. women swept defending gold medalist China 29-27, 25-22, 25-21 on Tuesday in a pool-play match that left the Americans at the top of Pool B and the Chinese seeking to win their first set of the tournament after two straight sweeps to open the Games. “When we play them, it’s always a great competition,” U.S. captain Jordan Larson said.

  • The Latest: Health experts see Portugal's virus surge easing

    Portuguese health experts say there are signs that the country’s recent surge in COVID-19 infections is running out of steam, as political leaders consider whether to start winding down pandemic restrictions. Senior members of the government met Tuesday with virus analysts who said in televised comments that, though infection rates remain high, the increase is slowing and the surge’s peak is close. Portugal’s infection rate per 100,000 population over 14 days is above 400.

  • Olympics-Water polo-U.S. women bloodied but unbowed in battle with China

    The U.S. women's water polo team won a battle of attrition with China 12-7 to inch closer to the knockout stages of the Olympic event on Monday, in a match in which their captain Maggie Steffens suffered a cut that left blood streaming from her nose. After crushing Japan in their Group B opener at Tatsumi Water Polo Centre on Saturday, the world and Olympic champions were put to the test by China, but came through with flying colours. For the second game in a row, the U.S. made a sluggish start that had their coach Adam Krikorian venting his frustration on the sidelines as the first half ended with the teams deadlocked at 6-6.