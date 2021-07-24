Olympics-Tennis-Kiki Bertens bids farewell to singles career after first-round loss

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Rozanna Latiff and Sudipto Ganguly
·2 min read
Tennis - Women's Singles - Round 1
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Rozanna Latiff and Sudipto Ganguly

TOKYO (Reuters) - Former world number four Kiki Bertens bid farewell to her career as a singles tennis player on Saturday after a tough three-set defeat to Marketa Vondrousova in the first round of the Tokyo Olympics.

The 29-year-old from the Netherlands, who will still be competing in the women's and mixed doubles events, announced in June that she planned to retire at the end of 2021 but confirmed this week that she would call it a day following the Games.

Bertens, who will end her career as the 21st-ranked player, told Reuters she had no regrets about bringing the curtains down, having made the decision in part due to a lingering Achilles injury for which she underwent surgery last year.

"I think I can be really proud of myself. I would have never dreamed what I've achieved," she said after her match.

"There's so many memories, so many great people I've met over the years. I'm just going away with a happy face and no regrets."

In her best showing at a Grand Slam, Bertens reached the semifinals of the 2016 French Open before losing to Serena Williams.

She went on to climb the rankings, winning 10 singles and doubles titles each, and reaching as high as No. 4 in May 2019.

Bertens said she gave it her all in a tense 4-6, 6-3, 4-6 loss to the Czech Republic's Vondrousova, with the pair playing to empty stands on Saturday after organisers banned spectators to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

"(Crowds) would have been nice of course. But on the other hand I had my whole team behind me today. They were supporting me every single point," Bertens said.

"I know my family and my close friends are watching from home. I had this feeling on the court that they were with me. I was just fighting but it was not enough."

After falling behind a set to start the match, Bertens put on a spirited performance, coming back against 41st-ranked Vondrousova to take the second set 6-3.

But she was unable to capitalise on the momentum, going down a break in the third game of the final set.

She saved two match points on Vondrousova's serve in the final game but could not manage a third, hitting a backhand long to send the Czech into the second round of the Olympics for the first time.

Vondrousova will next play either Romania's Mihaela Buzarnescu or Alison Riske of the United States.

(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Recommended Stories

  • Olympics-Swimming-China's golden girl Zhang Yufei primed for podium

    China's butterfly prospect Zhang Yufei is one of their top gold medal hopes at the Tokyo Games, with the 23-year old likely to mark a new era for Chinese swimmers after Olympic champion Sun Yang was banned https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/chinese-swimmer-suns-doping-ban-reduced-four-years-will-miss-tokyo-games-2021-06-22 for four years over doping violations. Zhang delivered a blistering performance in the 100 metres butterfly heats on Saturday where she tied for first place with Australia's Emma McKeon in 55.82 seconds, just shy of her entry time of 55.62 which ranked her number one going into the Games. Xuzhou-born Zhang is China's most promising contender for a place on the podium in the women's butterfly as she prepares for the semi-finals on Sunday ahead of the finals on Monday.

  • Olympics-Tennis-Sport's profile boosted at Tokyo Games, says Djokovic

    A day after Naomi Osaka became the first tennis player to light an Olympic cauldron during the opening ceremony, Novak Djokovic said the global profile of the sport has been boosted at the Tokyo Games. Osaka, a four-time Grand Slam champion and the daughter of a Haitian man and Japanese woman, was revealed as the final Olympic torchbearer on Friday night in a moment that has been described as a reflection of Japan's and the Games' increasing diversity.

  • Novak Djokovic gave his shirt to a Bolivian tennis player who asked for it after losing in his first Olympic match

    After losing to Novak Djokovic at the Olympics, Hugo Dellien asked Novak Djokovic for his shirt, calling it a "beautiful gift."

  • White Sox vs. Brewers Highlights

    Burnes fans six, Tellez homers twice in 6-1 win

  • Naomi Osaka lights up Tokyo Olympics, looks to snag gold on home soil

    Tennis superstar Naomi Osaka kicked off the Tokyo Games Friday by lighting the Olympic cauldron — "undoubtedly the greatest athletic achievement and honor I will ever have in my life," she tweeted after the ceremony.The big picture: The women's world No. 2-ranked player is set to return to the court for the first time at the Olympics after withdrawing from the French Open and Wimbledon earlier this year, triggering global conversations about mental health in sports.Get market news worthy of your

  • Lance Bass Says He’s Been ‘Kept Away’ From Talking To Britney Spears

    Lance Bass is the latest boy bander to go public with his support for the #FreeBritney movement Britney Spears is continuing to make strides in her fight against the conservatorship that stripped her of her freedom 13 years ago. As she makes more and more court appearances (now with a lawyer she chose and hired []

  • This is 996 culture, a grueling 72-hour work week popular in China that's been criticized for ruining work-life balance

    The 72-hour work week is favored among fast-growing Chinese tech companies, but workers and experts say it isn't worth the toll it takes on employees.

  • Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony Review: Naomi Osaka & Tonga Man’s Return Couldn’t Elevate Downbeat Affair Of NBC’s Live Morning Broadcast

    SPOILER ALERT: This story contains details of this morning’s Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony live on NBC. Ever imagine what it would be like if they held an Olympics and almost nobody came? Well, with Japanese-born tennis superstar Naomi Osaka holding the flame and lighting the cauldron, today’s opening ceremony of the coronavirus hobbled Games of […]

  • Olympics-Equestrian-Tokyo's Oldest Olympian says ready for Paris 2024 "unless body breaks"

    Tokyo 2020's oldest competitor, 66-year-old Australian horse rider Mary Hanna, said on Saturday she also aimed to take part in the 2024 Olympics unless her body gave way. Hanna represents her country in dressage, one of the three equestrian disciplines that are the only Olympic events that do not differentiate on the basis of gender and often feature athletes aged over 50 competing at the highest level. Hanna - who has four grandchildren and is 54 years older than Tokyo youngest competitor, 12 years old Syrian table tennis player Hend Zaza - has also not given up hopes of winning an Olympic medal.

  • April Ross and Alix Klineman: The U.S. Olympic beach volleyball duo worth watching

    When Alix Klineman switched from indoor to beach volleyball in 2017, April Ross had already won two Olympic medals on the sand. In 2018, the two players teamed up, and they've been on a success streak ever since. The big picture: Their partnership is one driven by past failures and bound by future aspirations. After being left off Olympic rosters for indoor volleyball year after year, Klineman's tenacity matched with her partner's prowess ultimately led to the realization of her Olympic dreams.S

  • The Oldest U.S. Olympians Competing at the Tokyo Games

    As the old saying goes, age is just a number. And that certainly bears true for some of the athletes representing the United States at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

  • Olympics-Weightlifting-Japan's Miyake to retire after failing most attempts

    Japan's weightlifter Hiromi Miyake reiterated on Saturday that she was retiring after failing with all her attempts except one in the lightest 49-kg women's category at her fifth Olympic Games. Miyake, who won bronze at the 2016 Rio Games and silver at London 2012, waved briefly to the volunteers and staff after failing to register any marks for the clean & jerk. "I am going to take a break from weightlifting for a while and setting up a next goal for my life," Miyake told a group of reporters after her performance at the delayed Tokyo Games.

  • You won't go to space any time soon, no matter what the billionaires say

    Ticket prices for suborbital tours on Branson's Virgin Galactic are selling for around $250,000 per person.

  • Vatican reveals property holdings for first time in transparency drive

    The Vatican released information on its real estate holdings for the first time on Saturday, revealing it owns more than 5,000 properties as part of its most detailed financial disclosures ever. The information was contained in two documents, a consolidated financial statement for 2020 for the Holy See and the first-ever public budget for the Administration of the Patrimony of the Holy See (APSA). APSA, a sort of general accounting office, manages real estate and investments, pays salaries, and acts as a purchasing office and human resources department.

  • Free speech or secession? "Liberate Hong Kong" at heart of landmark case

    The landmark ruling could have long-term implications for how a national security law that China imposed on its freest city a year ago against secession, terrorism, subversion and collusion with foreign forces reshapes its common law traditions, some legal scholars say. Activists say a ruling to outlaw the slogan will tighten limits on free speech. The slogan was chanted during pro-democracy protests, posted online, scrawled on walls and printed on everything from pamphlets, books, stickers and T-shirts to coffee mugs.

  • Andy Murray wins, Heather Watson out as medal hope fails to reach final - everything you missed from Tokyo 2020 overnight

    Not even the searing Tokyo heat was going to dampen Andy Murray's mood. This was Murray back with a spring in his step, back doing his famous fist-pumps and back winning in his Olympic kingdom. This time he had company there too. With each point impressively won in their straight sets victory over five-time Grand Slam doubles winners Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut, Joe Salisbury, Britain's highest ranked doubles player, must have been increasingly delighted with his decision to pick And

  • Georgian tennis players barred from Olympics due to brutal paperwork error

    An administrative error cost a pair of athletes a chance to live their Olympic dream.

  • Tokyo 2020 'axed opening ceremony musician for being black'

    A musician claims he was cut from the Olympic opening ceremony because he was black, as organisers face a third staffing row in a week. Latyr Sy, a Senagalese percussionist based in Japan for 20 years, accused organisers of racism after he was booked and then cancelled for inclusion at the curtain-raiser. “It’s totally racist,” Mr Sy reportedly said: “I was told they said ‘Why this guy? Why this African guy?’ "I’ve seen a lot of stuff, I’ve felt a lot of things, but this just doesn’t fit with th

  • T.J. Dillashaw served his time, and doesn't care what fans think

    The former champ isn't concerned with what fans think of him, he just wants to reclaim his title.

  • White House rolls out new relief for people struggling to make mortgage payments

    The Biden administration is preparing to take new action Friday, aimed at reducing monthly mortgage payments for some people by up to 25% in order to avoid a 2008-style crash in the housing market.