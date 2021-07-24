Olympics-Tennis-Kiki Bertens bids farewell to singles career after first-round loss

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Rozanna Latiff and Sudipto Ganguly
·2 min read
  • Tennis - Women's Singles - Round 1
    1/4

    Olympics-Tennis-Kiki Bertens bids farewell to singles career after first-round loss

    Tennis - Women's Singles - Round 1
  • Tennis - Women's Singles - Round 1
    2/4

    Olympics-Tennis-Kiki Bertens bids farewell to singles career after first-round loss

    Tennis - Women's Singles - Round 1
  • Tennis - Women's Singles - Round 1
    3/4

    Olympics-Tennis-Kiki Bertens bids farewell to singles career after first-round loss

    Tennis - Women's Singles - Round 1
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Tennis - Women's Singles - Round 1
    4/4

    Olympics-Tennis-Kiki Bertens bids farewell to singles career after first-round loss

    Tennis - Women's Singles - Round 1
Tennis - Women's Singles - Round 1
Tennis - Women's Singles - Round 1
Tennis - Women's Singles - Round 1
Tennis - Women's Singles - Round 1
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Rozanna Latiff and Sudipto Ganguly

TOKYO (Reuters) - Former world number four Kiki Bertens bid farewell to her career as a singles tennis player on Saturday after a tough three-set defeat to Marketa Vondrousova in the first round of the Tokyo Olympics.

The 29-year-old from the Netherlands, who will still be competing in the women's and mixed doubles events, announced in June that she planned to retire at the end of 2021 but confirmed this week that she would call it a day following the Games.

Bertens, who will end her career as the 21st-ranked player, told Reuters she had no regrets about bringing the curtains down, having made the decision in part due to a lingering Achilles injury for which she underwent surgery last year.

"I think I can be really proud of myself. I would have never dreamed what I've achieved," she said after her match.

"There's so many memories, so many great people I've met over the years. I'm just going away with a happy face and no regrets."

In her best showing at a Grand Slam, Bertens reached the semifinals of the 2016 French Open before losing to Serena Williams.

She went on to climb the rankings, winning 10 singles and doubles titles each, and reaching as high as No. 4 in May 2019.

Bertens said she gave it her all in a tense 4-6, 6-3, 4-6 loss to the Czech Republic's Vondrousova, with the pair playing to empty stands on Saturday after organisers banned spectators to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

"(Crowds) would have been nice of course. But on the other hand I had my whole team behind me today. They were supporting me every single point," Bertens said.

"I know my family and my close friends are watching from home. I had this feeling on the court that they were with me. I was just fighting but it was not enough."

After falling behind a set to start the match, Bertens put on a spirited performance, coming back against 41st-ranked Vondrousova to take the second set 6-3.

But she was unable to capitalise on the momentum, going down a break in the third game of the final set.

She saved two match points on Vondrousova's serve in the final game but could not manage a third, hitting a backhand long to send the Czech into the second round of the Olympics for the first time.

Vondrousova will next play either Romania's Mihaela Buzarnescu or Alison Riske of the United States.

(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Recommended Stories

  • Olympics-Tennis-Japan's Osaka returns to spotlight in Centre Court Games opener

    Japan's Naomi Osaka will return to the spotlight on Saturday, kicking off her Olympic campaign in the first match on Centre Court as a home crowd favourite after taking a mental health break two months ago. Osaka, a four-time Grand Slam champion and world number two, has not played a competitive match since pulling out of the French Open in May amid controversy https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/osaka-withdraws-french-open-following-row-over-media-boycott-2021-05-31 over her decision to skip all press conferences at the tournament in an effort to protect her mental well-being. But with all of her major wins coming on hard courts - the same surface being used in Tokyo - the 23-year-old remains widely seen as one of host Japan's strongest gold medal contenders in a field of 64 players each for women's and men's singles that is missing some of the biggest names in the sport.

  • Novak Djokovic cruises in Olympic opener, questions match scheduling decisions

    Djokovic continued pursuit of his "Golden Slam" by dominating his opponent, who has an interesting story in his own right.

  • A Dutch star launched a 30-foot, screaming equalizer for the best goal of the Olympics so far

    In the 79th minute of the match, Dominique Janssen drilled a free kick from 30 yards out into the upper 90 of the net to equalize for the Netherlands.

  • Wizards star Bradley Beal has Sixers on list of preferred destinations

    Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal has the Philadelphia 76ers on his list of preferred destinations.

  • Tennis-Djokovic withdraws from Toronto hardcourt event

    A four-time champion in Canada, Djokovic is at the Tokyo Olympics where he will try to keep alive his hopes of achieving a 'Golden Slam' - victories at all four Grand Slam tournaments in a single year plus an Olympic singles gold. "It would have been fantastic to have hosted Novak," Karl Hale, tournament director of the Aug. 9-15 National Bank Open, said in a news release.

  • Pros and Cons of the New-Look SEC

    The SEC is about to add two teams familiar to Mizzou fans. We run down the pros and cons of the additions.

  • Booker, Middleton, Holiday Join a USA Basketball Team in Disarray

    Just days after the NBA Finals ended and the Bucks vanquished the Suns in six games, Devin Booker of Phoenix and Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton of Milwaukee have united on the same side, joining the U.S. men’s basketball squad at the Tokyo Olympics. Team USA opens tournament play Sunday against France. The gold medal […]

  • Novak Djokovic urges schedule change as players struggle with Tokyo conditions

    The world number one began his bid for a first gold medal with a 6-2 6-2 victory over Hugo Dellien.

  • 2021 NHL draft Day 2 live updates: Detroit Red Wings pick Windsor Spitfires' Pasquale Zito

    The Detroit Red Wings continue to build their prospects crop in Day 2 of the 2021 NHL draft.

  • Trump slams Cleveland name change as a 'disgrace'

    Former President and "former baseball fan" Donald Trump slammed the Cleveland Indians franchise for changing its team name, blaming "absolutely crazy ideas and policies" for the decision.

  • Mets acquire OF Mark Payton from Reds

    The Mets added some outfield depth on Saturday by acquiring Cincinnati's Mark Payton.

  • Sen. Ted Cruz Swings At Cleveland Baseball Team's Name Change, Spectacularly Misses

    Twitter users went to bat for the Cleveland Guardians over the Texas Republican's post.

  • Vikings' Rick Dennison reportedly out as assistant coach after refusing COVID-19 vaccine

    Tier 1 staff, which includes coaches, are required to receive the vaccine or else lose direct access to players.

  • MLB extends Castro's domestic violence leave through July 29

    Washington Nationals infielder Starlin Castro's administrative leave was extended an additional seven days Friday by Major League Baseball through July 29 under its domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy. The leave began July 16 under the policy adopted by MLB and the players’ association in 2015 and can be the initial step leading to a longer suspension. Castro was placed on the restricted list June 16 due to what manager Dave Martinez at the time said were “family matters.”

  • All hail Novak Djokovic, king of anti-tennis

    A great Djokovic performance often looks like his opponent is trying to climb Everest without oxygen, with Djokovic in the role of mountain, ice, wind, and cold.

  • 5 to Watch: Lillard and USA Basketball, Women Gymnastics Begin Qualifying Round

    With the first medal of the Olympics already awarded, more medals are on the way, with both men and women on Team USA swimming team vying for gold. Damian Lillard and USA Basketball open their gold medal quest with a matchup against France.

  • Devers homers twice, bullpen strong as Red Sox top Yanks 6-2

    For the second straight night, the Yankees tried to protect a one-run lead against the Red Sox. For the second straight night, Boston found a way to rally past its longtime rival. Rafael Devers hit two home runs, including a go-ahead blast in the fifth inning, to help the Red Sox best Yankees ace Gerrit Cole for the second time this season at Fenway Park in a 6-2 win Friday night.

  • Olympics-Cycling-Carapaz wins gold in thrilling finish to brutal road race

    Ecuador's Richard Carapaz produced a powerful late burst after six-hour slog to win gold in a thrilling Olympic men's road race as favourite Tadej Pogacar was beaten into third place at the Fuji International Speedway on Saturday. As expected, Slovenian Pogacar launched his assault for victory on the fearsome Mikuni Pass, a brutal climb around 35 km (22 miles) from the end of a 234km race ridden in hot and humid conditions. Carapaz, along with Belgium's eventual silver medallist, Wout van Aert, hunted down Pogacar, and then with around 20km remaining the Ecuadorean seized his chance to take control.

  • Cole Beasley essentially dares Bills to cut him

    Bills receiver Cole Beasley, the NFL player who has become the most vocal when it comes to anti-vaccination concerns and conspiracy theories, was at it again today on Twitter. At one point, he essentially dared the Bills to cut him. In response to a tweet suggesting that the Bills would be wise to dump Beasley, [more]

  • Day 1 roundup: 12-year-old Olympian, USWNT win, zero medals for Team USA

    The big stories out of Tokyo on Day 1 of the Olympics included a 12-year-old Olympian, a big women's soccer win and the end of a gymnastics legend's Olympic career.